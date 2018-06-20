Search
Home > Dry, clean or cool with EXAIR’s new 3/8″ Super Air Wipe
Dry, clean or cool with EXAIR’s new 3/8″ Super Air Wipe

By Compressed Air Australia 20 June 2018
Supplier News
article image EXAIR’s 3/8″ Super Air Wipe
EXAIR introduces the new 3/8-inch Super Air Wipe designed to blow off, dry, clean or cool material with a 360° airstream. The Super Air Wipe features a split design that can be clamped around continuously moving material such as wire, cable, pipe, hose and extruded shapes.

The 3/8″ Super Air Wipe ejects a small amount of compressed air through a thin slotted nozzle that pulls in high volumes of surrounding room air; the airflow is uniformly ejected from 360° of its inner diameter.

EXAIR’s 3/8″ Super Air Wipe is designed for flexible use: Coupling brackets that hold each half of the 3/8″ Super Air Wipe together can be latched or removed quickly. Additional shims can be installed if more blowoff force is required. Air velocity can be varied with a pressure regulator and instant on/off control provides precision blowoff.

Key features also include air consumption of 314 SLPM (11.1 SCFM) at 5.5 BAR (80 PSIG); low sound level at only 82 dBA; CE compliance; available in aluminium and stainless steel options in diameters from 3/8” (13mm) up to 4” (102mm); and larger diameters up to 11” (279mm) available in aluminium.

EXAIR’s 3/8″ Super Air Wipe finds application in wiping wire, drying inks, cooling hot extruded shapes, and blowoff of water, plating, coatings and dust.

For more information, please visit the Compressed Air Australia website or call 1300 787 688.

