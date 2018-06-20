Dry, clean or cool with EXAIR’s new 3/8″ Super Air Wipe

I would like to enquire about Compressed Air Australia

EXAIR introduces the new 3/8-inch Super Air Wipe designed to blow off, dry, clean or cool material with a 360° airstream. The Super Air Wipe features a split design that can be clamped around continuously moving material such as wire, cable, pipe, hose and extruded shapes.

The 3/8″ Super Air Wipe ejects a small amount of compressed air through a thin slotted nozzle that pulls in high volumes of surrounding room air; the airflow is uniformly ejected from 360° of its inner diameter.

EXAIR’s 3/8″ Super Air Wipe is designed for flexible use: Coupling brackets that hold each half of the 3/8″ Super Air Wipe together can be latched or removed quickly. Additional shims can be installed if more blowoff force is required. Air velocity can be varied with a pressure regulator and instant on/off control provides precision blowoff.

Key features also include air consumption of 314 SLPM (11.1 SCFM) at 5.5 BAR (80 PSIG); low sound level at only 82 dBA; CE compliance; available in aluminium and stainless steel options in diameters from 3/8” (13mm) up to 4” (102mm); and larger diameters up to 11” (279mm) available in aluminium.

EXAIR’s 3/8″ Super Air Wipe finds application in wiping wire, drying inks, cooling hot extruded shapes, and blowoff of water, plating, coatings and dust.

