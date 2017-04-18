Digitally controlled small 316SS cabinet coolers from EXAIR

EXAIR introduces a new range of small stainless steel cabinet coolers featuring ETC (Electronic Temperature Control) to keep electrical enclosures cool with -7°C (20°F) air. Designed to maintain the NEMA 4X rating of the enclosure while resisting the heat that could adversely affect the internal components, the cabinet coolers feature a Type 316 stainless steel construction for wear, corrosion and oxidation resistance as well as a long life and maintenance-free operation.

Cabinet coolers with cooling capacities up to 550 Btu/hr are ideal for small enclosures and heat loads; EXAIR also offers models with higher cooling capacities up to 5600 Btu/hr for NEMA 12, 4 and 4X enclosures.

Thanks to the electronic control, a constant temperature is maintained in the electrical enclosure that is slightly under the maximum rating of the electronics. It permits just enough cooling for the electronics without wasting compressed air. A digital LED readout displays the temperature of the electrical enclosure in °C or °F, then displays the user temperature setting when the ‘push to set’ button is pressed. When this setting is exceeded, the cabinet cooler system is activated.

Available from Compressed Air Australia , EXAIR cabinet cooler systems include an automatic drain filter separator to prevent moisture passing to the inside of the electrical enclosure. These coolers also come in cooling capacities of 275 and 550 Btu/hr; are UL listed and CE compliant; and have no moving parts to wear out.

EXAIR’s small 316SS cabinet coolers find application in cooling control panels used in food processing, pharmaceutical, foundries, chemical processing and other corrosive locations. For further details, please click here.

Please visit the Compressed Air Australia website for more information or call 1300 787 688.