Satellite Rack: Dematic Rapidrunner from Colby Starage Solutions

Dematic RapidRunner is a satellite cart which runs up and down the lanes in a high-density, multiple-deep racking system, retrieving pallets from one end and bringing them to the other.

RapidRunner carts run on rails in specially designed ColbyRACK pallet racking, and can be moved between lanes and beam levels by forklift

Capable of running up and down lanes retrieving pallets and bringing them back to the front, RapidRunner makes its storage system denser and more space efficient. Forklift drivers can work on other tasks while RapidRunner shuffles pallets into place.

RapidRunner is the ideal solution for any application where high storage density is key, including chilled and freezer environments. RapidRunner is also ideal for buffering stock at shipping docks prior to truck loading.

RapidRunner satellite storage can be used in either first in/first out (FIFO) configuration, last in/first out (LIFO) configuration, or a combination of both.

High density, ideal for SKUs with high stock levels

Allows better efficiency, freeing up forklift operators’ time

Used as FIFO, LIFO, or a combination of both

Scalable solution – additional carts can be added for greater throughput

Why Colby Satellite Racking?

Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

Colby’s Satellite Rack systems include:

Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses

A versatile range of beam sections, with three or four-tang welded connectors

The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between upright and beam

Strong frame bracing

Racking end protection for safe operation

Front and rear upright protectors for minimising damage

