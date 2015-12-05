Push-Back Pallet Racking from Colby Storage Solutions

Dense storage with front loading and unloading

Push-back Pallet Racking from Colby provides high-density storage where pallets are stored up to six deep. Using a forklift, pallets are pushed back on inclined rails mounted inside the racking. As a pallet is withdrawn, the one behind automatically slides forward to the front position of the pallet racking.

Push-back Pallet Racking is a great alternative to double-deep or multiple-deep racking, providing dense storage but still allowing fast, easy access to stock.

Excellent space utilisation

Ideal for bulk storage, order consolidation, and despatch

High density, up to four pallets deep

First pallet in, last pallet out (FILO)

Why ColbyRACK Push-back Racking?

Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

Colby’s Push-back Rack systems include: