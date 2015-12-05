Push-Back Pallet Racking from Colby Storage Solutions
Dense storage with front loading and unloading
Push-back Pallet Racking from Colby provides high-density storage where pallets are stored up to six deep. Using a forklift, pallets are pushed back on inclined rails mounted inside the racking. As a pallet is withdrawn, the one behind automatically slides forward to the front position of the pallet racking.
Push-back Pallet Racking is a great alternative to double-deep or multiple-deep racking, providing dense storage but still allowing fast, easy access to stock.
- Excellent space utilisation
- Ideal for bulk storage, order consolidation, and despatch
- High density, up to four pallets deep
- First pallet in, last pallet out (FILO)
Why ColbyRACK Push-back Racking?
Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards
Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.
Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.
Colby’s Push-back Rack systems include:
- Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
- The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between upright and beam
- Strong frame bracing
- Push-back tracks for easy sliding
- Racking end protection for safe operation
- Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage
