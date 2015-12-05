Search
Push-Back Pallet Racking from Colby Storage Solutions

by Colby Storage Solutions
Dense storage with front loading and unloading

Push-back Pallet Racking from Colby provides high-density storage where pallets are stored up to six deep. Using a forklift, pallets are pushed back on inclined rails mounted inside the racking. As a pallet is withdrawn, the one behind automatically slides forward to the front position of the pallet racking.

Push-back Pallet Racking is a great alternative to double-deep or multiple-deep racking, providing dense storage but still allowing fast, easy access to stock.

  • Excellent space utilisation
  • Ideal for bulk storage, order consolidation, and despatch
  • High density, up to four pallets deep
  • First pallet in, last pallet out (FILO)

Why ColbyRACK Push-back Racking?

Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

Colby’s Push-back Rack systems include:

  • Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
  • The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between upright and beam
  • Strong frame bracing
  • Push-back tracks for easy sliding
  • Racking end protection for safe operation
  • Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage
Colby Storage Solutions

Related Colby Storage Solutions News

Supplier news
Colby teams up with new Melbourne distributor Smarter Storage Solutions
05/12/15 - Colby Storage Solutions announces the addition of Melbourne-based Smarter Storage Solutions to its Australian distributor network.
Supplier news
Colby’s raised storage areas increase storage space and safety
23/03/12 - Raised storage areas by Colby Storage Solutions are designed to cost-effectively double the usable floor area in industrial and commercial environments.
Supplier news
Steel shelving solutions available form Colby Storage Solutions
25/05/09 - Steel shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is the commonly used shelving for typical store areas. Steel shelving is suitable for files, documents, small to medium sized slow moving SKUs.
Supplier news
Long span shelving available from Colby Storage Solutions
11/05/09 - Long span shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is a complete storage system suitable for warehouse, retail and industrial storage applications. These typically include automotive and othe
Supplier news
Drive-in pallet racking available from Colby Storage Solutions
05/05/09 - Colby drive-in pallet racking, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is a form of high density pallet storage. Colby drive-in pallet racking provides storage capacity in applications where there
Contact Colby Storage Solutions

address map
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 1800 265 291
Fax: 02 9486 5511

