Pallet Live Storage (PLS) from Colby Storage Solutions

In Pallet Live Storage (PLS), pallets are stored on inclined tracks with rollers or wheels. As a pallet is removed, the one behind it in the racking rolls gently into its place, providing automatic stock rotation. Using the first in, first out (FIFO) principle, PLS allows faster handling and simplified pallet selection.

Replenishment occurs at the back of the system, allowing safe pedestrian access to stock whilst forklift operators continue in the next aisle, providing great OH&S benefits.

Ideal for food and perishable items

Eliminates the need for urgent pick face replenishment

Provides first in, first out stock rotation

Allows high density storage, multiple pallets deep

Increases safety for pickers by providing pedestrian-only aisles

Speed control provided for long lanes

As with any high-density storage system, long lane PLS can be a great solution for chilled or freezer environments, and can even reduce energy costs as lighting is only needed at the front and back of the rack.





Why ColbyRACK Pallet Live Storage?

Designed by leading Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards.

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

The Colby Pallet Live Storage system includes:

Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses

Strong frame bracing

Pallet stoppers at the front of roller tracks

Safety guards to prevent forklift access in pedestrian-only areas

Hysteresis wheels for long lanes to provide gentle braking

Racking end protection for safe operation

Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage

Click here to learn more about ColbyRACK Components