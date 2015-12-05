Search
Home > Warehousing and Storage > Storage, Shelving and Racking Systems > Colby Storage Solutions > Pallet Live Storage (PLS) from Colby Storage Solutions

Pallet Live Storage (PLS) from Colby Storage Solutions

by Colby Storage Solutions
Visit Website
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

In Pallet Live Storage (PLS), pallets are stored on inclined tracks with rollers or wheels. As a pallet is removed, the one behind it in the racking rolls gently into its place, providing automatic stock rotation. Using the first in, first out (FIFO) principle, PLS allows faster handling and simplified pallet selection.

Replenishment occurs at the back of the system, allowing safe pedestrian access to stock whilst forklift operators continue in the next aisle, providing great OH&S benefits.

  • Ideal for food and perishable items
  • Eliminates the need for urgent pick face replenishment
  • Provides first in, first out stock rotation
  • Allows high density storage, multiple pallets deep
  • Increases safety for pickers by providing pedestrian-only aisles
  • Speed control provided for long lanes

As with any high-density storage system, long lane PLS can be a great solution for chilled or freezer environments, and can even reduce energy costs as lighting is only needed at the front and back of the rack.


Why ColbyRACK Pallet Live Storage?

Designed by leading Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards.

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

The Colby Pallet Live Storage system includes:

  • Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
  • Strong frame bracing
  • Pallet stoppers at the front of roller tracks
  • Safety guards to prevent forklift access in pedestrian-only areas
  • Hysteresis wheels for long lanes to provide gentle braking
  • Racking end protection for safe operation
  • Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage

Click here to learn more about ColbyRACK Components

Colby Storage Solutions information and contact details

Related Colby Storage Solutions News

Supplier news
Colby teams up with new Melbourne distributor Smarter Storage Solutions
05/12/15 - Colby Storage Solutions announces the addition of Melbourne-based Smarter Storage Solutions to its Australian distributor network.
Supplier news
Colby’s raised storage areas increase storage space and safety
23/03/12 - Raised storage areas by Colby Storage Solutions are designed to cost-effectively double the usable floor area in industrial and commercial environments.
Supplier news
Long span shelving available from Colby Storage Solutions
11/05/09 - Long span shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is a complete storage system suitable for warehouse, retail and industrial storage applications. These typically include automotive and othe
Supplier news
Drive-in pallet racking available from Colby Storage Solutions
05/05/09 - Colby drive-in pallet racking, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is a form of high density pallet storage. Colby drive-in pallet racking provides storage capacity in applications where there
Supplier news
Pushback pallet racking available from Colby Storage Solutions
29/04/09 - Colby Storage Solutions pushback pallet racking is suitable for bulk storage, order consolidation and despatch areas. The new pushback pallet racking provides high density storage where pallets are st
View all Colby Storage Solutions news

Contact Colby Storage Solutions

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 1800 265 291
Fax: 02 9486 5511

Contact Colby Storage Solutions

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Pallet Racking | Pallet Handling | Live Pallet Storage | Pallet Handling Equipment | Pallet Rack Shelving | Pallet Rack Storage | Pallet Rack Systems | Pallet Racking Storage Systems | Pallet Racking Suppliers | Pallet Racking Systems | Pallet Racks | Pallet Shelving | Pallet Stackers |
View All