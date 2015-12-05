Pallet Live Storage (PLS) from Colby Storage Solutions
In Pallet Live Storage (PLS), pallets are stored on inclined tracks with rollers or wheels. As a pallet is removed, the one behind it in the racking rolls gently into its place, providing automatic stock rotation. Using the first in, first out (FIFO) principle, PLS allows faster handling and simplified pallet selection.
Replenishment occurs at the back of the system, allowing safe pedestrian access to stock whilst forklift operators continue in the next aisle, providing great OH&S benefits.
- Ideal for food and perishable items
- Eliminates the need for urgent pick face replenishment
- Provides first in, first out stock rotation
- Allows high density storage, multiple pallets deep
- Increases safety for pickers by providing pedestrian-only aisles
- Speed control provided for long lanes
As with any high-density storage system, long lane PLS can be a great solution for chilled or freezer environments, and can even reduce energy costs as lighting is only needed at the front and back of the rack.
Why ColbyRACK Pallet Live Storage?
Designed by leading Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards.
Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.
Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.
The Colby Pallet Live Storage system includes:
- Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
- Strong frame bracing
- Pallet stoppers at the front of roller tracks
- Safety guards to prevent forklift access in pedestrian-only areas
- Hysteresis wheels for long lanes to provide gentle braking
- Racking end protection for safe operation
- Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage
