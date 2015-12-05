Search
Narrow Aisle & Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) Racking from Colby Storage Solutions

by Colby Storage Solutions
logo

image

Making better use of space, while maintaining selectivity

Narrow Aisle Pallet Racking is conventional selective pallet racking configured with narrower aisles that can be used with a specially designed turret truck. While these trucks are often more expensive than standard forklifts, using narrow aisles can give you major savings on building costs by allowing you to store more in less space.

This solution provides the best combination of space usage and unrestricted access to stock

  • Ideal for lower-throughput items and bulk reserve storage
  • Suitable for high-bay applications
  • Minimises aisle width and increases net area utilisation.

Turret Trucks

Narrow aisle turret trucks can operate freely in and out of the aisle in a narrow aisle pallet racking system, and bring the benefits of selectivity without compromising storage density. Some turret trucks are designed to reach up to 30 metres, utilising the full height of the building and providing a very dense pallet storage solution.

ASRS

The use of an automated storage & retrieval system (ASRS) can be a highly cost effective form of storage where a large number of pallets need to be stored, and where the cost of land is high. The ASRS accesses stock in a narrow aisle pallet racking system, which can be designed to utilise the full height of the building, and is a very dense pallet storage solution. Click here for more information on ASRS solutions from Dematic.


Why ColbyRack Narrow Aisle Racking?

Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

Narrow Aisle ColbyRACK systems include:

  • Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
  • A versatile range of beam sections, with three or four-tang welded connectors
  • The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between upright and beam
  • Strong frame bracing
  • Racking end protection for safe operation
  • Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage

Click here to lean more about ColbyRACK Components

Colby Storage Solutions

image
