Mobile Pallet Racking by Colby Storage Solutions

In a mobile racking system, instead of being secured to the warehouse floor, the racks are mounted to electrically-powered mobile bases – bogies – which run on special hot-rolled cast steel rails, securely attached to the concrete slab.

Each bogie contains four direct-drive, low torque, high inertia motors to provide even and uniform drive. All bogies feature structural protection devices to absorb any accidental impacts from forklifts. In addition, structural side members protect the base and power cables, and help keep the wheel units aligned correctly and moving in the same direction.

Mobile racking systems are equipped with numerous light sensors which ensure the racks can only be operated when aisles are completely clear of materials handling equipment, people and stock. Integral safety features include trip bars which, when activated, cut the power to the motors and bring the mobile rack to a controlled halt within a short distance. Emergency stop buttons are also fitted to the front of the mobile racks, and electrical circuits are protected with circuit breakers.

Aisles can either be accessed using manual controls, or can be opened via Vehicle Mounted Terminals on forklifts.

The mobile pallet racking superstructure includes:

  • Stronger ColbyRACK beams and uprights
  • Special end frames
  • Heavy-duty baseplates
  • Flexible back ties, allowing the racking to sway slightly when moving

The design practice used for mobile racking superstructures differs from conventional static pallet racking, though there is some commonality to the design practice used by Colby when designing for light seismic conditions.

Why Colby Mobile Racking?

Designed by leading Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceed Australian standards

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

Colby’s Rack systems include:

  • Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
  • A versatile range of beam sections, with three or four-tang welded connectors
  • The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between upright and beam
  • Strong frame bracing
  • Racking end protection for safe operation
  • Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage

Click here to learn more about Colby rack components

Supplier news
Colby teams up with new Melbourne distributor Smarter Storage Solutions
05/12/15 - Colby Storage Solutions announces the addition of Melbourne-based Smarter Storage Solutions to its Australian distributor network.
Supplier news
Raised storage areas for factory and distribution centres
27/09/12 - Colby has released its raised storage areas, which are claimed to double the usable floor area of factory and distribution centres, subject to regulatory approval.
Supplier news
Miniload shelving/storage systems from Colby Storage Solutions
01/06/09 - Miniload storage system, available from Colby Storage Solutions, can be used as a light-duty or medium-duty shelving system, depending on the application. It is suitable for storing physical small goo
Supplier news
Steel shelving solutions available form Colby Storage Solutions
25/05/09 - Steel shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is the commonly used shelving for typical store areas. Steel shelving is suitable for files, documents, small to medium sized slow moving SKUs.
Supplier news
Long span shelving available from Colby Storage Solutions
11/05/09 - Long span shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is a complete storage system suitable for warehouse, retail and industrial storage applications. These typically include automotive and othe
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 1800 265 291
Fax: 02 9486 5511

