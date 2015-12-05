Search
Longspan Shelving from Colby Storage Solutions

by Colby Storage Solutions
Colby Longspan Shelving is a light-duty system ideal for general purpose storage of items such as boxes, cartons, totes, archive files and much more.

Designed either to stand alone or be integrated with Colby's range of storage solutions, Colby Longspan Shelving is a versatile product for a wide range of light-duty storage applications in the warehouse, workshop, storage room or garage.

Why Colby Longspan Shelving?

Like all of Colby’s products, Colby Longspan has been developed and tested to ensure that it meets all relevant operational and safety standards.

It has been designed to stand alone, or can be easily integrated with the Colby range of storage solutions. Colby Longspan is a functional and purpose designed product, and it looks good. Best of all, Colby Longspan is tremendous value for money.

Colby Longspan Shelving features:

  • Strong upright section design providing secure and safe storage
  • Upright profiles that meet Australian design standards
  • Modular steel shelves available in a variety of sizes to suit differing frame widths and depths
  • Stiffeners integrated into shelves minimising deflection and providing optimum load bearing capability
  • Economical tubular step beams in depths of 60 mm and 80 mm suitable for recessed particle board or steel mesh decks
  • A beam face that protects the front edge of the shelf and displays a clean appearance
  • 3-tang connectors that fit securely into uprights, providing stiff and secure connections for longitudinal frame stability
  • A shelf design offering lengths up to 2.4 metres, while retaining strong load carrying capabilities up to 300 kg per shelf
  • Frames available in a range of depths from 450 mm to 1200 mm

ColbyCARE

From planning and design, right through maintenance and upgrades, Colby can provide the services you need to get the most out of your storage investment.

Click here to learn more about Colby Services

Colby Storage Solutions information and contact details

Related Colby Storage Solutions News

Supplier news
Colby teams up with new Melbourne distributor Smarter Storage Solutions
05/12/15 - Colby Storage Solutions announces the addition of Melbourne-based Smarter Storage Solutions to its Australian distributor network.
Supplier news
Raised storage areas for factory and distribution centres
27/09/12 - Colby has released its raised storage areas, which are claimed to double the usable floor area of factory and distribution centres, subject to regulatory approval.
Supplier news
Miniload shelving/storage systems from Colby Storage Solutions
01/06/09 - Miniload storage system, available from Colby Storage Solutions, can be used as a light-duty or medium-duty shelving system, depending on the application. It is suitable for storing physical small goo
Supplier news
Steel shelving solutions available form Colby Storage Solutions
25/05/09 - Steel shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is the commonly used shelving for typical store areas. Steel shelving is suitable for files, documents, small to medium sized slow moving SKUs.
Supplier news
Long span shelving available from Colby Storage Solutions
11/05/09 - Long span shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is a complete storage system suitable for warehouse, retail and industrial storage applications. These typically include automotive and othe
View all Colby Storage Solutions news

Contact Colby Storage Solutions

(Head office) Update these details
address map
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 1800 265 291
Fax: 02 9486 5511

