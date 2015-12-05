Double Deep Pallet Racking from Colby Storage Solutions
Storing pallets two deep for better capacity
Double Deep Pallet Racking is the best compromise between a selective and high-density pallet racking system.
By storing pallets two deep, higher storage density can be achieved, while operators are still able to access stock easily and relatively quickly.
Double Deep Pallet Racking is used in conjunction with special forklifts, often fitted with a pantograph mechanism specially designed to reach the second pallet location.
For businesses where both storage volume and selectivity is key, double-deep pallet racking may be the solution to the puzzle.
Double Deep Pallet Racking can be easily adjusted or relocated at any time, or even added to if you have space.
- Increases storage density compare to single-deep racking
- Reduces space needed for aisles
- Suitable for high-throughput stock where restricted access is not a problem
Why ColbyRack Double Deep Racking?
Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards
Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.
Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.
Double Deep ColbyRACK systems include:
- Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
- A versatile range of beam sections, with three or four-tang welded connectors
- The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient interlock between upright and beam
- Strong frame bracing
- Guide rails with pallet stops ensure safe pallet put-away and retrieval
- Racking end protection for safe operation
- Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage
Click here to learn more about ColbyRACK components
