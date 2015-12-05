Search
Home > Warehousing and Storage > Storage, Shelving and Racking Systems > Colby Storage Solutions > Double Deep Pallet Racking from Colby Storage Solutions

by Colby Storage Solutions
logo

image

Storing pallets two deep for better capacity

Double Deep Pallet Racking is the best compromise between a selective and high-density pallet racking system.

By storing pallets two deep, higher storage density can be achieved, while operators are still able to access stock easily and relatively quickly.

Double Deep Pallet Racking is used in conjunction with special forklifts, often fitted with a pantograph mechanism specially designed to reach the second pallet location.

For businesses where both storage volume and selectivity is key, double-deep pallet racking may be the solution to the puzzle.

Double Deep Pallet Racking can be easily adjusted or relocated at any time, or even added to if you have space.

  • Increases storage density compare to single-deep racking
  • Reduces space needed for aisles
  • Suitable for high-throughput stock where restricted access is not a problem

Why ColbyRack Double Deep Racking?

Designed by Colby's leading Australian structural engineers, Colby Pallet Racking is designed to ensure safety, integrity, and compliance, meeting rigorous international structural standards – and exceeding Australian standards

Our range of uprights, beams, frames, and connectors are made from guaranteed, high-quality, high-tensile steel. Smart section design including strengthening ribs and reinforcing flanges ensure outstanding safety.

Colby invests continuously in product development for reliable racking components. Better products ensure years of outstanding performance.

Double Deep ColbyRACK systems include:

  • Rack uprights in a range of widths, depths, and thicknesses
  • A versatile range of beam sections, with three or four-tang welded connectors
  • The unique diamond-slot profile which provides a stronger and more efficient  interlock between upright and beam
  • Strong frame bracing
  • Guide rails with pallet stops ensure safe pallet put-away and retrieval
  • Racking end protection for safe operation
  • Front and rear upright protectors to minimise damage

Click here to learn more about ColbyRACK components







Colby Storage Solutions information and contact details

Related Colby Storage Solutions News

Supplier news
Colby teams up with new Melbourne distributor Smarter Storage Solutions
05/12/15 - Colby Storage Solutions announces the addition of Melbourne-based Smarter Storage Solutions to its Australian distributor network.
Supplier news
Raised storage areas for factory and distribution centres
27/09/12 - Colby has released its raised storage areas, which are claimed to double the usable floor area of factory and distribution centres, subject to regulatory approval.
Supplier news
Colby’s raised storage areas increase storage space and safety
23/03/12 - Raised storage areas by Colby Storage Solutions are designed to cost-effectively double the usable floor area in industrial and commercial environments.
Supplier news
Miniload shelving/storage systems from Colby Storage Solutions
01/06/09 - Miniload storage system, available from Colby Storage Solutions, can be used as a light-duty or medium-duty shelving system, depending on the application. It is suitable for storing physical small goo
Supplier news
Steel shelving solutions available form Colby Storage Solutions
25/05/09 - Steel shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is the commonly used shelving for typical store areas. Steel shelving is suitable for files, documents, small to medium sized slow moving SKUs.
View all Colby Storage Solutions news

Contact Colby Storage Solutions

(Head office) Update these details
address map
24 Narabang Way
Belrose
NSW 2085
Tel: 1800 265 291
Fax: 02 9486 5511

image
Related Products

