Colby Carton Live Storage Systems for Split Case Picking from Colby Storage Solutions

by Colby Storage Solutions
  • Lie storage systems for all cartons and totes
  • Increase pick rates
  • Suitable for a wide range of physically small goods
A gravity fed storage and picking system, the Carton Live Storage from Dematic replenishes cartons by loading at the rear and flow towards the front of the rack. This live storage racking provides automatic stock rotation and improved picking productivity.

Available as freestanding or as part of a racking system
Used for medium moving items, the Colby Carton Live Storage System provides benefit of condensed pick face with reserved stock ready to roll forward should an empty carton is removed.

  • Achieve 100% stock rotation
  • As goods and cartons are removed from the picking aisle at the front, the carton behind gently rolls into place
  • Eliminate the need for urgent pick face replenishment and expensive travel time between order picks
  • Automatic stock rotation within each lane
  • Lane width easily adjusted and reconfigured for different product types
  • See a reduction in required floor area
  • Reduce labour costs

FIFO (First In/First Out) stock rotation
Colby Carton Live Storage from Dematic is suitable for a wide range of cartons and totes, simplifying stock selection. With improved picking productivity, this gravity fed storage and picking system is primarily used in order-picking operations to ensure that stock is always available for picking customer orders.

Related Colby Storage Solutions News

Supplier news
Colby teams up with new Melbourne distributor Smarter Storage Solutions
05/12/15 - Colby Storage Solutions announces the addition of Melbourne-based Smarter Storage Solutions to its Australian distributor network.
Supplier news
Miniload shelving/storage systems from Colby Storage Solutions
01/06/09 - Miniload storage system, available from Colby Storage Solutions, can be used as a light-duty or medium-duty shelving system, depending on the application. It is suitable for storing physical small goo
Supplier news
Steel shelving solutions available form Colby Storage Solutions
25/05/09 - Steel shelving, available from Colby Storage Solutions, is the commonly used shelving for typical store areas. Steel shelving is suitable for files, documents, small to medium sized slow moving SKUs.
Supplier news
Pushback pallet racking available from Colby Storage Solutions
29/04/09 - Colby Storage Solutions pushback pallet racking is suitable for bulk storage, order consolidation and despatch areas. The new pushback pallet racking provides high density storage where pallets are st
Supplier news
Colby Storage Solutions Adelaide announced as Colby Distributor of the Year
24/10/08 - Colby Storage Solutions Adelaide were recently awarded ‘Colby Distributor of the Year’ award. This is the second year in a row that Colby Storage Solutions Adelaide have won the award for their performance amongst Colby distributors across the country.
View all Colby Storage Solutions news

