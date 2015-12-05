Colby Carton Live Storage Systems for Split Case Picking from Colby Storage Solutions

A gravity fed storage and picking system, the Carton Live Storage from Dematic replenishes cartons by loading at the rear and flow towards the front of the rack. This live storage racking provides automatic stock rotation and improved picking productivity.

Available as freestanding or as part of a racking system

Used for medium moving items, the Colby Carton Live Storage System provides benefit of condensed pick face with reserved stock ready to roll forward should an empty carton is removed.

Achieve 100% stock rotation

As goods and cartons are removed from the picking aisle at the front, the carton behind gently rolls into place

Eliminate the need for urgent pick face replenishment and expensive travel time between order picks

Automatic stock rotation within each lane

Lane width easily adjusted and reconfigured for different product types

See a reduction in required floor area

Reduce labour costs

FIFO (First In/First Out) stock rotation

Colby Carton Live Storage from Dematic is suitable for a wide range of cartons and totes, simplifying stock selection. With improved picking productivity, this gravity fed storage and picking system is primarily used in order-picking operations to ensure that stock is always available for picking customer orders.