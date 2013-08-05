WHEEL CHOCKS
Monster® Wheel Chocks comply with the safety requirements of a variety of industries and ensure a safe working environment while your vehicles are at rest. O ered in a variety of styles, our wheel chocks provide a safe chocking solution for any type of vehicle.
Monster® Wheel Chocks were engineered in collaboration with safety experts to work with a wide range of ground equipment, commercial, and military vehicles. Whether you are chocking a fully-loaded 400-ton haul truck or a utility trailer, we have the wheel chocks you need to safely secure your vehicle and meet compliance standards.
MONSTER® Wheel Chocks have been field-tested by expert Checkers® team members under various conditions to prove our products prevent
non-motorized, uncontrolled movement of on and o -road vehicles. Checkers® has also worked with a third-party laboratory to certify
that each model meet the specifications indicated on the Checkers® Wheel Chock Reference Guide. Specific models of our MONSTER®
Wheel Chocks meet specifications required by MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers), NFPA (National Fire Protection Agency), and the DOT (Department of Transportation).
ADVANTAGES OF USING WHEEL CHOCKS BY CHECKERS
- We are one of the largest manufacturers of wheel chocks in the world
- We manufacture the most popular wheel chocks in the highly-demanding mining industry
- Checkers wheel chocks are manufactured at company headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado
- Polyurethane wheel chocks are resistant to extreme weather conditions, tears, abrasions, oils, and solvents
- Polyurethane chocks are extremely lightweight compared to excessive steel and aluminum counterparts
- Long-lasting product life span results in cost savings
- Checkers produces a wheel chock for virtually every type of tire-based vehicle
- Our wheel chocks are engineered to reduce damage to your vehicle’s t
- High visibility safety colors used on most of our wheel chocks
- Checkers wheel chocks satisfy MSHA, OSHA, SAE, NFPA, and DOT compliance standards
- Mounting brackets available for most models
- Recessed carrying handles included on most models
GROUND VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WHEEL CHOCKS
HEAVY DUTY WHEEL CHOCKS
- Includes the MC and AT Series wheel chocks
- Urethane makes chocks durable, lightweight and easy to use
- These heavy duty wheel chocks are ideal for Heavy Equipment, Haul Trucks, Loaders, Cranes, Underground Mining Vehicles, Fire Engines and Trucks, Large Military Tactical Vehicles
- After thorough testing, the MC series wheel chocks are approved and being used by Caterpillar and mines worldwide
GENERAL PURPOSE WHEEL CHOCKS
- Includes the UC Series wheel chocks
- UC Series is constructed of durable, impact-absorbing urethane, creating a lightweight, easy to use chock
- Ideal for Over the Road Trucks, Trailers, Pickups, Utility Vehicles
- UC chocks have been 3rd party tested, certified and trusted by fleets globally
AVIATION VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WHEEL CHOCKS
AVIATION WHEEL CHOCKS
- Eliminate maintenance cost
- Urethane construction makes chock durable, lightweight and easy to use
- Won’t splinter or crack, eliminating Foreign Object Damage
- Urethane aviation chocks have been tested and approved by the US Military
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CHECKERS WHEEL CHOCKS PLEASE REFER TO PDF BROCHURES BELOW
