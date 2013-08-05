Search

WHEEL CHOCKS

by Checkers Safety Australia
Visit Website
logo
02 96520799

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Monster® Wheel Chocks comply with the safety requirements of a variety of industries and ensure a safe working environment while your vehicles are at rest. O ered in a variety of styles, our wheel chocks provide a safe chocking solution for any type of vehicle.

Monster® Wheel Chocks were engineered in collaboration with safety experts to work with a wide range of ground equipment, commercial, and military vehicles. Whether you are chocking a fully-loaded 400-ton haul truck or a utility trailer, we have the wheel chocks you need to safely secure your vehicle and meet compliance standards.

MONSTER® Wheel Chocks have been field-tested by expert Checkers® team members under various conditions to prove our products prevent non-motorized, uncontrolled movement of on and o -road vehicles. Checkers® has also worked with a third-party laboratory to certify
that each model meet the specifications indicated on the Checkers® Wheel Chock Reference Guide. Specific models of our MONSTER®
Wheel Chocks meet specifications required by MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers), NFPA (National Fire Protection Agency), and the DOT (Department of Transportation).

ADVANTAGES OF USING WHEEL CHOCKS BY CHECKERS 

  • We are one of the largest manufacturers of wheel chocks in the world
  • We manufacture the most popular wheel chocks in the highly-demanding mining industry
  • Checkers wheel chocks are manufactured at company headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado
  • Polyurethane wheel chocks are resistant to extreme weather conditions, tears, abrasions, oils, and solvents
  • Polyurethane chocks are extremely lightweight compared to excessive steel and aluminum counterparts
  • Long-lasting product life span results in cost savings
  • Checkers produces a wheel chock for virtually every type of tire-based vehicle

  • Our wheel chocks are engineered to reduce damage to your vehicle’s t
  • High visibility safety colors used on most of our wheel chocks
  • Checkers wheel chocks satisfy MSHA, OSHA, SAE, NFPA, and DOT compliance standards
  • Mounting brackets available for most models       
  • Recessed carrying handles included on most models

GROUND VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WHEEL CHOCKS 

HEAVY DUTY WHEEL CHOCKS

  • Includes the MC and AT Series wheel chocks
  • Urethane makes chocks durable, lightweight and easy to use
  • These heavy duty wheel chocks are ideal for Heavy Equipment, Haul Trucks, Loaders, Cranes, Underground Mining Vehicles, Fire Engines and Trucks, Large Military Tactical Vehicles
  • After thorough testing, the MC series wheel chocks are approved and being used by Caterpillar and mines worldwide 

GENERAL PURPOSE WHEEL CHOCKS

  • Includes the UC Series wheel chocks
  • UC Series is constructed of durable, impact-absorbing urethane, creating a lightweight, easy to use chock
  • Ideal for Over the Road Trucks, Trailers, Pickups, Utility Vehicles
  • UC chocks have been 3rd party tested, certified and trusted by fleets globally

 AVIATION VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WHEEL CHOCKS 

AVIATION WHEEL CHOCKS

  • Eliminate maintenance cost
  • Urethane construction makes chock durable, lightweight and easy to use
  • Won’t splinter or crack, eliminating Foreign Object Damage
  • Urethane aviation chocks have been tested and approved by the US Military 

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CHECKERS WHEEL CHOCKS PLEASE REFER TO PDF BROCHURES BELOW 

Checkers Safety Australia information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
ABOUT WHEEL CHOCKS
(590 Kb)
 PDF
WHEEL CHOCK REFERENCE GUIDE
(175 Kb)
 PDF
AVIATION WHEEL CHOCKS
(885 Kb)
 PDF
HEAVY DUTY GROUND VEHICLES
(193 Kb)
 PDF
HEAVY DUTY WHEEL CHOCKS
(142 Kb)
 PDF
WHEEL CHOCKS FOR HEAVY DUTY GROUND VEHICLES
(247 Kb)
 PDF
WHEEL CHOCKS FOR GENERAL PURPOSE GROUND VEHICLES
(758 Kb)

Related Checkers Safety Australia News

Supplier news
Sydney Safety Show 2012: Lightweight wheel chocks, cordless LED caplamps and polyurethane cable protectors from SM Safety [VIDEO]
05/08/13 - SM Safety Director Andrew Charlton discusses a number of new products available from the company, including lightweight mining wheel chocks & intrinsically safe LED caplamps.
Supplier news
Checkers’ Wheel Chock Reference Guide 2013
18/06/13 - Checkers Industrial Products has released the new 2013 Wheel Chock Reference Guide.
Supplier news
Checkers introduces Monster MC3011 wheel chocks
21/02/13 - SM Safety (Special Mining Services) presents Monster wheel chocks from Checkers, a world-leading developer of effective safety solutions.
Supplier news
Cordless and rechargeable LED cap lamps available from Special Mining Services
03/03/09 - The new LC2.5I cordless rechargeable LED cap lamp is available from Special Mining Services (SM Safety).
Supplier news
Eagle Curb Ramps available from Special Mining Services
02/03/09 - The New Eagle Manufacturing Curb Ramps available from Special Mining Services (SM Safety) are designed for pedestrians to negotiate a curb up to 20cm high.
View all Checkers Safety Australia news

Contact Checkers Safety Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
8 Vanetta Rd
Glenorie
NSW 2157
Tel: 02 96520799
Fax: 02 9652 0744

Contact Checkers Safety Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox