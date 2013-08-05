Monster® Wheel Chocks comply with the safety requirements of a variety of industries and ensure a safe working environment while your vehicles are at rest. O ered in a variety of styles, our wheel chocks provide a safe chocking solution for any type of vehicle.

Monster® Wheel Chocks were engineered in collaboration with safety experts to work with a wide range of ground equipment, commercial, and military vehicles. Whether you are chocking a fully-loaded 400-ton haul truck or a utility trailer, we have the wheel chocks you need to safely secure your vehicle and meet compliance standards.

MONSTER® Wheel Chocks have been field-tested by expert Checkers® team members under various conditions to prove our products prevent non-motorized, uncontrolled movement of on and o -road vehicles. Checkers® has also worked with a third-party laboratory to certify

that each model meet the specifications indicated on the Checkers® Wheel Chock Reference Guide. Specific models of our MONSTER®

Wheel Chocks meet specifications required by MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers), NFPA (National Fire Protection Agency), and the DOT (Department of Transportation).

ADVANTAGES OF USING WHEEL CHOCKS BY CHECKERS

We are one of the largest manufacturers of wheel chocks in the world

We manufacture the most popular wheel chocks in the highly-demanding mining industry

Checkers wheel chocks are manufactured at company headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado

Polyurethane wheel chocks are resistant to extreme weather conditions, tears, abrasions, oils, and solvents

Polyurethane chocks are extremely lightweight compared to excessive steel and aluminum counterparts

Long-lasting product life span results in cost savings

Checkers produces a wheel chock for virtually every type of tire-based vehicle

Our wheel chocks are engineered to reduce damage to your vehicle’s t

High visibility safety colors used on most of our wheel chocks

Checkers wheel chocks satisfy MSHA, OSHA, SAE, NFPA, and DOT compliance standards

Mounting brackets available for most models

Recessed carrying handles included on most models

GROUND VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WHEEL CHOCKS

HEAVY DUTY WHEEL CHOCKS

Includes the MC and AT Series wheel chocks

Urethane makes chocks durable, lightweight and easy to use

These heavy duty wheel chocks are ideal for Heavy Equipment, Haul Trucks, Loaders, Cranes, Underground Mining Vehicles, Fire Engines and Trucks, Large Military Tactical Vehicles

After thorough testing, the MC series wheel chocks are approved and being used by Caterpillar and mines worldwide

GENERAL PURPOSE WHEEL CHOCKS

Includes the UC Series wheel chocks

UC Series is constructed of durable, impact-absorbing urethane, creating a lightweight, easy to use chock

Ideal for Over the Road Trucks, Trailers, Pickups, Utility Vehicles

UC chocks have been 3rd party tested, certified and trusted by fleets globally

AVIATION VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT WHEEL CHOCKS

AVIATION WHEEL CHOCKS

Eliminate maintenance cost

Urethane construction makes chock durable, lightweight and easy to use

Won’t splinter or crack, eliminating Foreign Object Damage

Urethane aviation chocks have been tested and approved by the US Military

