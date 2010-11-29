SAFETY WHIPS

ALL PURPOSE WATERPROOF LIGHTED WHIPS

Checkers’ new Gorilla® All Purpose Waterproof Warning Whip with stainless steel components sets the new standard for weather resistance in any working conditions. With multiple patent- pending features, these whips are ideal for extreme weather conditions such as coastal areas, corrosive environments, salt mines, and areas with high humidity.

Includes a two conductor waterproof hot plug with 12” pigtail, heavy duty Day BrightTM fluorescent nylon mesh flag with or without 3M® Scotchlite® reflective X, New RocketTM II Super Bright Waterproof LED light, and a stainless steel threaded hex base

New patent-pending waterproof LED light socket replaces old 1156 bulb and lamp socket

RocketTM II Super Bright Waterproof LED comes standard with 9 changeable light modes, 7 flash patterns, and steady on or o , which provides a “one light fits all” solution

Premium fiberglass resin creates the strongest whip in the industry

Improved, patent-pending internal ground connection that helps eliminate power failures

Patent-pending waterproof hot plug connection with two conductor 12” pigtail

Internal wire is industrial grade and meets Military Spec MIL-W-16878

Optional stainless steel, powered spring mount available

GENERAL PURPOSE NON-LIGHTED WHIPS

GORILLA® GENERAL PURPOSE NON-LIGHTED WARNING WHIPS WITH THREADED HEX BASE include a heavy duty Day BrightTM fluorescent nylon mesh flag with or without 3M® Scotchlite® reflective X, premium fiberglass resin whip, and your choice of base mount. Threaded Hex Base Warning Whips are available in 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 or 12 foot lengths and your choice of a orange, green,or yellow flag.

GORILLA® GENERAL PURPOSE NON-LIGHTED WARNING WHIPS WITH TELESCOPING POLE are adjustable length whips that extend to 8, 10, 13, 15, and 21 feet. These whips are divided into sections that are connected by Cam-Locks. To adjust the whip length, simply flip the handle up on the Cam-Lock to loosen, extend the section(s) to desired length, and then flip down the handle on the Cam-Lock to tighten. This easy-to-use systems allows you to quickly remove a whip and break it down into a manageable size that can be easily stored in a vehicle.With a high-visibility flag, these warning whips provide easy identification of other vehicles, equipment, and important sites in your area. Telescoping pole whips feature a painted white fiberglass pole that protects against fiber bloom and a heavy duty Day BrightTM fluorescent nylon mesh flag with a 3M® Scotchlite® reflective X. This system requires a Hitch Mount for vehicle attachment.

GENERAL PURPOSE LIGHTED WHIPS

GORILLA® GENERAL PURPOSE LIGHTED WARNING WHIPS WITH THREADED HEX BASE include a hot plug with 12" pigtail, heavy duty Day BrightTM fluorescent nylon mesh flag with or without 3M® Scotchlite® reflective X, premium fiberglass resin whip, and your choice of base mount. The heavy duty wiring in these whips helps to reduce shorts caused by extreme temperatures and conditions. Individual lights must be bought separately (see pages 68-69 for lighting options). Threaded Hex Base Warning Whips are available in 3, 5, 6, 8, 10 or 12 foot lengths and your choice of a orange, green,or yellow flag.

GORILLA® LIGHTED WARNING WHIPS are available with three dierent lighting styles: LED RocketTM, LED Glo-WormTM, or Traditional Lens. These lighting options are easy to connect and available in five dierent color options: Amber, Green, Red, Blue and White. Each lighting option works with any GORILLA® LIGHTED WARNING WHIP.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON GORILLA SAFETY WHIPS PLEASE REFER TO PDF BROCHURES BELOW