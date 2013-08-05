SAFETY TORCHES
RAZOR LED TORCHES
RAZOR 3AA-CELL LED FLASHLIGHT, standard product features
- Deep Dish Reflector focuses the light from the high output LED
- Ergonomic & Tactical Design
- Push Button Switch for easy accessibility
- Knurled Design allows for maximum grip &
total control
- Watertight Seal
- Constructed of Super Tough Nylon
RAZOR IECE, standard product features
- Held battery powered torch for use in Zone 0 temperature class T3 group IIC applications and Zone 20 group IIIB applications.
- Powered by three LR6 cells and has a single LED
- Body and tail cap manufactured from dissipative polypropylene that is black, orange & green
- Permitted cell type is Duracell Coppertop MN1500
WORKSAFE LED TORCHES
LED2224 TORCH, standard product features
- Waterproof
- 3-way switch (on-off-flash)
- Deep ribbed case
- Non-slip grop
- Faceted reflector
- Lend ring accepts wands
- Crush-resistant case
- Polycarbonate lens
LED2217, standard product features
- For use in hazardous atmospheres
- ‘S’ Biner included for quick attachment
- Waterproof, IP67 rating
- ‘SwitchGuard’Prevents accidental lighting
- Three-way switch:On-Momentary-Off
- Anti-rolltube
LIGHTHAWK RECHARGEABLE
LIGHTHAWK VISION-600, standard product features
- Wall and Vehicle Mountable
- Microprocessor controlled
- Super Tough Nylon Construction
- LED charge Status Indicator
- Non-Slip rubber bottom and handle
- Low Battery Indicator
- High visibility flashing LED tail light
LIGHTHAWKE LED GEN 11, standard product features
- Wall and vehicle mountable
- Dual mode main beam
- Super tough nylon construction
- LED charge status indicator
- Non-slip rubber bottom and handle
- Low battery indicator
- Dual mode high visibility signal tail light
- Easily adjustable articulated head
- Quick release shoulder strap
- Limited lifetime warranty
RESPONDER RA LED
ALKALINE RESPONDER R/A LED, standard product features
- Division 1 safety approved
- Supports Alkaline or Li-Ion Battery Packs
- Impact Resistant to 1 Meter
- Ergonomically Designed Switch, for Ease of
Operation
- Waterproof to 1 Meter
- Light weight (1 lb)
- Low Profile Design keeps it close to your body
- Unparalleled smoke penetration
RECHARGEABLE RESPONDER R/A LED, standard product features
- Division 1 safety approved
- First RA light utilizing Lithium-Ion T echnology
- Supports Alkaline or Li-Ion Battery Packs
- Impact Resistant to 1 Meter
- Ergonomically Designed Switch, for Ease of Operation
- Waterproof to 1 Meter
- 4 hour charge time
- Light weight (under 1lb)
- Battery Charge Indicator
- Low Profile Design keeps it close to your body
- Unparalleled smoke penetration.
- Emergency Light Feature: By placing Right Angle into charging cradle with switch pressed into on position, Right Angle will automatically turn on in the absence of power.
