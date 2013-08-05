Search

SAFETY TORCHES

by Checkers Safety Australia
RAZOR LED TORCHES

RAZOR 3AA-CELL LED FLASHLIGHT, standard product features

  • Deep Dish Reflector focuses the light from the high output LED
  • Ergonomic & Tactical Design
  • Push Button Switch for easy accessibility
  • Knurled Design allows for maximum grip &

    total control

  • Watertight Seal
  • Constructed of Super Tough Nylon 

RAZOR IECE, standard product features

  • Held battery powered torch for use in Zone 0 temperature class T3 group IIC applications and Zone 20 group IIIB applications. 
  • Powered by three LR6 cells and has a single LED
  • Body and tail cap manufactured from dissipative polypropylene that is black, orange & green
  • Permitted cell type is Duracell Coppertop MN1500


WORKSAFE LED TORCHES

LED2224 TORCH, standard product features 

  • Waterproof
  • 3-way switch (on-off-flash)
  • Deep ribbed case
  • Non-slip grop
  • Faceted reflector
  • Lend ring accepts wands
  • Crush-resistant case
  • Polycarbonate lens 

LED2217, standard product features 

  •  For use in hazardous atmospheres
  • ‘S’ Biner included for quick attachment
  • Waterproof, IP67 rating
  • ‘SwitchGuard’Prevents accidental lighting 
  • Three-way switch:On-Momentary-Off
  • Anti-rolltube 


LIGHTHAWK RECHARGEABLE

LIGHTHAWK VISION-600, standard product features

  • Wall and Vehicle Mountable
  • Microprocessor controlled
  • Super Tough Nylon Construction
  • LED charge Status Indicator
  • Non-Slip rubber bottom and handle
  • Low Battery Indicator
  • High visibility flashing LED tail light 

LIGHTHAWKE LED GEN 11, standard product features

  • Wall and vehicle mountable 
  • Dual mode main beam
  • Super tough nylon construction
  • LED charge status indicator
  • Non-slip rubber bottom and handle 
  • Low battery indicator
  • Dual mode high visibility signal tail light
  • Easily adjustable articulated head
  • Quick release shoulder strap
  • Limited lifetime warranty

RESPONDER RA LED

ALKALINE RESPONDER R/A LED, standard product features

  • Division 1 safety approved
  • Supports Alkaline or Li-Ion Battery Packs
  • Impact Resistant to 1 Meter
  • Ergonomically Designed Switch, for Ease of

    Operation

  • Waterproof to 1 Meter
  • Light weight (1 lb)
  • Low Profile Design keeps it close to your body
  • Unparalleled smoke penetration

RECHARGEABLE RESPONDER R/A LED, standard product features

  • Division 1 safety approved
  • First RA light utilizing Lithium-Ion T echnology
  • Supports Alkaline or Li-Ion Battery Packs
  • Impact Resistant to 1 Meter
  • Ergonomically Designed Switch, for Ease of Operation
  • Waterproof to 1 Meter
  • 4 hour charge time
  • Light weight (under 1lb)
  • Battery Charge Indicator
  • Low Profile Design keeps it close to your body
  • Unparalleled smoke penetration.
  • Emergency Light Feature: By placing Right Angle into charging cradle with switch pressed into on position, Right Angle will automatically turn on in the absence of power. 


