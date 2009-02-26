OUTRIGGER PADS

Checkers is excited to o er our new AlturnaMATS® Safety Tech Pads with the following features

Safety textured

Safety orange Tu Grip handles

No splinters

No warping

No delamination

Lightweight & heavy duty

Recovery memory after bending

Engineered to bend but not break!

Many standard sizes

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE CHECKERS OUTRIGGER PADS BROCHURES BELOW