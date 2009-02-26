Search

OUTRIGGER PADS

by Checkers Safety Australia
logo
02 96520799

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

OUTRIGGER PADS

Checkers is excited to o er our new AlturnaMATS® Safety Tech Pads with the following features  

  • Safety textured
  • Safety orange Tu Grip handles
  • No splinters
  • No warping
  • No delamination
  • Lightweight & heavy duty
  • Recovery memory after bending
  • Engineered to bend but not break!
  • Many standard sizes 

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE CHECKERS OUTRIGGER PADS BROCHURES BELOW

Checkers Safety Australia information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
OUTRIGGER PADS
(564 Kb)

Related Checkers Safety Australia News

Supplier news
Responder RA right angle torches available from Special Mining Services
26/02/09 - The Responder RA - right angle torch is available from Special Mining Services (SM Safety).
Supplier news
Koehler-Brightstar Worksafe range of torches available from Special Mining Services
25/02/09 - The Koehler-brightstar Worksafe range of torches is available from Special Mining Services (SM Safety).

Contact Checkers Safety Australia

(Head office) Update these details
address map
8 Vanetta Rd
Glenorie
NSW 2157
Tel: 02 96520799
Fax: 02 9652 0744

Contact Checkers Safety Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox