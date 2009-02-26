OUTRIGGER PADS
Checkers is excited to o er our new AlturnaMATS® Safety Tech Pads with the following features
- Safety textured
- Safety orange Tu Grip handles
- No splinters
- No warping
- No delamination
- Lightweight & heavy duty
- Recovery memory after bending
- Engineered to bend but not break!
- Many standard sizes
Checkers Safety Australia information and contact details
Contact Checkers Safety Australia
8 Vanetta Rd
Glenorie
NSW 2157
Tel: 02 96520799
Fax: 02 9652 0744
Contact Checkers Safety Australia
