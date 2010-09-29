GROUND PROTECTION
ALTURNAMTS
VERSAMATS® FEATURES:
- Flat tread design
- AlturnaGrip slip resistant finish
- Safe to walk on
- Virtually eliminates ground restoration costs from vehicle damage
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
- Tough 1/2” thick polyethylene
- Eliminates need for plywood which splinters and warps
- Withstands heavy truck loads
- Prepared for linking together with flat Turn-a-Links
- Easy to handle
- Flexible, conforming to ground variations
- Field tested in record cold and heat
- Water and chemical resistant
- Sizes: 4’ x 8’, 3’ x 8’, and 2’ x 8’
- Can handle 120 ton loads
VERSAMATS® ADVANTAGES:
VersaMATS® are created for both pedestrian and vehicular tra c. The at, slip resistant Finish assures safe foot tra c without fear of turning an ankle and vehicles can cross soft terrain without fear of getting stuck. VersaMATS® are ideal for a wide variety of applications wherever pathways, parking areas and vehicle movement are considerations.
VERSAMATS® APPLICATIONS:
- Tree care industry
- Cemeteries
- Landscape industry
- General construction
- Golf courses
- Movie production companies
- Park and recreation facilities
- Special event contractors and operators
- Rental companies
- Educational facilities
- Municipalities
Flat Turn-a-Links permit locking the mats together to form a roadway or working platform which make VersaMATS® ideal for staging and parking areas. The mats are tough and flexible, conforming to ground variations, yet they support heavy vehicles crossing soft terrain. Millions of dollars are spent each year on equipment repairs due to unnecessary damage to vehicle drive trains, frames, and bodies. Plus, VersaMATS® eliminate expensive wrecker removal and towing charges.
Turn-a-Links, made of 1/4” x 3/4” cold roll steel are of at design. When creating a continuous roadway or working platform, they form a low pro le, minimizing the possibility of tripping. Turn-a-Links are available as single units for connecting larger working platform. Handi-Hooks are designed to slip into prepared holes for easy maneuvering of VersaMATS®.
ECONOMATS
COST EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO PLYWOOD
Economat MBTM has been speci cally developed as an effective and ef cient alternative to construction plywood providing a low cost, easy to deploy and reusable temporary access and ground protection solution.
Reducing the risk of slippage or falls and injury from splinters, together with the short lifespan and increasing costs of plywood and its environmental disposal, makes Economat MBTM a safer and more economic alternative for builders and outdoor events.
REUSABLE LONG TERM ADVANTAGES
As with plywood, Zigma®’s Economat MBTM can be used as a tough multi-use construction board; mixing of cement, storing spoil, creating construction site walkways or protective up stands – jobs where plywood would typically be used.
However, Economat MBTM delivers enhanced performance, health and safety bene ts compared to construction ply.
Economat MBTM is resistant to adverse weather making it ideal for use in snow, ice, frost or damp conditions. Made from 100% recycled low density polyethylene (LDPE), Economat MBTM is a multi use board and can be re-used time and again providing considerable long term cost savings over plywood.
FAST EFFICIENT INSTALLATION
At just 32kg, Economat MBTM is easy to handle and simple to deploy. With a range of connection options, Economat MBTM can be joined to form roads, walkways, work pads and storage depot areas and with the option of a traction, or smooth surface, Economat MBTM is ideal for event flooring.
