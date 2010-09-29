GROUND PROTECTION

ALTURNAMTS

VERSAMATS® FEATURES:

Flat tread design

AlturnaGrip slip resistant finish

Safe to walk on

Virtually eliminates ground restoration costs from vehicle damage

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Tough 1/2” thick polyethylene

Eliminates need for plywood which splinters and warps

Withstands heavy truck loads

Prepared for linking together with flat Turn-a-Links

Easy to handle

Flexible, conforming to ground variations

Field tested in record cold and heat

Water and chemical resistant

Sizes: 4’ x 8’, 3’ x 8’, and 2’ x 8’

Can handle 120 ton loads

VERSAMATS® ADVANTAGES:

VersaMATS® are created for both pedestrian and vehicular tra c. The at, slip resistant Finish assures safe foot tra c without fear of turning an ankle and vehicles can cross soft terrain without fear of getting stuck. VersaMATS® are ideal for a wide variety of applications wherever pathways, parking areas and vehicle movement are considerations.

VERSAMATS® APPLICATIONS:

Tree care industry

Cemeteries

Landscape industry

General construction

Golf courses

Movie production companies

Park and recreation facilities

Special event contractors and operators

Rental companies

Educational facilities

Municipalities

Flat Turn-a-Links permit locking the mats together to form a roadway or working platform which make VersaMATS® ideal for staging and parking areas. The mats are tough and flexible, conforming to ground variations, yet they support heavy vehicles crossing soft terrain. Millions of dollars are spent each year on equipment repairs due to unnecessary damage to vehicle drive trains, frames, and bodies. Plus, VersaMATS® eliminate expensive wrecker removal and towing charges.

Turn-a-Links, made of 1/4” x 3/4” cold roll steel are of at design. When creating a continuous roadway or working platform, they form a low pro le, minimizing the possibility of tripping. Turn-a-Links are available as single units for connecting larger working platform. Handi-Hooks are designed to slip into prepared holes for easy maneuvering of VersaMATS®.

ECONOMATS

COST EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO PLYWOOD

Economat MBTM has been speci cally developed as an effective and ef cient alternative to construction plywood providing a low cost, easy to deploy and reusable temporary access and ground protection solution.

Reducing the risk of slippage or falls and injury from splinters, together with the short lifespan and increasing costs of plywood and its environmental disposal, makes Economat MBTM a safer and more economic alternative for builders and outdoor events.

REUSABLE LONG TERM ADVANTAGES

As with plywood, Zigma®’s Economat MBTM can be used as a tough multi-use construction board; mixing of cement, storing spoil, creating construction site walkways or protective up stands – jobs where plywood would typically be used.

However, Economat MBTM delivers enhanced performance, health and safety bene ts compared to construction ply.

Economat MBTM is resistant to adverse weather making it ideal for use in snow, ice, frost or damp conditions. Made from 100% recycled low density polyethylene (LDPE), Economat MBTM is a multi use board and can be re-used time and again providing considerable long term cost savings over plywood.

FAST EFFICIENT INSTALLATION

At just 32kg, Economat MBTM is easy to handle and simple to deploy. With a range of connection options, Economat MBTM can be joined to form roads, walkways, work pads and storage depot areas and with the option of a traction, or smooth surface, Economat MBTM is ideal for event flooring.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE REFER TO ALTURNAMATS & ECONOMATS BROCHURES BELOW