Checkers offers the most extensive line of high performance cable/hose protection products in the world. These durable cable protection systems provide a method of safe passage for pedestrian traffic, vehicles and heavy duty equipment while protecting valuable electrical cables, cords and hose lines from damage.

To fit the needs of a wide variety of applications, we offer lidded models, drop over models, open top models, and low profile models constructed from all-weather polyurethane. We also offer rubber duct models for light applications.

LINEBACKER® HEAVY DUTY with T-Connectors

Checkers’ most robust cable protection option

High load bearing capacity for heavy duty equipment applications

T-Connector Ideal for: Oil and Gas, Mining, Military, Construction and any heavy duty application

YELLOW JACKET® HEAVY DUTY with Dog Bone Connectors

Introduced over 30 years ago, the “original” cable protector

Recommended for applications with heavy volume vehicle traffic

Ideal for: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Material Handling

GUARD DOG® GENERAL PURPOSE with Dog Bone Connectors

Checkers’ most versatile cable protection option

Solid construction for pedestrian traffic and over-the-road vehicles

Ideal for: Utility, Industrial, Entertainment

FASTLANE® LIGHTWEIGHT with L-Connectors

Fast drop-over installation

Compact, low profile design

Ideal for: Offices, Warehouses, Commercial, Industrial

DIAMONDBACK® HEAVY DUTY HOSE BRIDGES

Protect cables and hose lines up to 6 inches in diameter

Modular interlocking design can be customised to fit any need

Ideal for: Refineries, Mining, Industrial, Firefighting Vehicles

ADVANTAGES OF USING CABLE PROTECTION SYSTEMS BY CHECKERS

Largest manufacturer of cable protectors in the world

We manufacture the five most popular brands of cable/hose protectors in the industry

Checkers cable protection systems are manufactured in the USA in Broomfield, Colorado

Our patented design and connector systems are the best in the industry

We offer extensive accessories, such as ADA/DDA compliant access ramps, protector bridges, 45 ̊ & 90 ̊ turns, and end caps

Polyurethane construction is lighter and more durable than rubber imitations in extreme weather conditions

Universal safety colors alerting all types of traffic to the product’s presence

Satisfies all state and federal regulatory agencies

Only manufacturer in the world offering customized solutions, including logos moulded into the product

Multiple channel options so each cable and hose can have its own dedicated channel

Modular interlocking design that makes setting up, dismantling and storing the product simple and straightforward

Non-conductive material insulates and protects cords/cable, as well as people

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CABLE PROTECTORS DOWNLOAD BROCHURES BELOW