CABLE PROTECTORS

by Checkers Safety Australia
Checkers offers the most extensive line of high performance cable/hose protection products in the world. These durable cable protection systems provide a method of safe passage for pedestrian traffic, vehicles and heavy duty equipment while protecting valuable electrical cables, cords and hose lines from damage.

To fit the needs of a wide variety of applications, we offer lidded models, drop over models, open top models, and low profile models constructed from all-weather polyurethane. We also offer rubber duct models for light applications. 

LINEBACKER® HEAVY DUTY with T-Connectors 

  • Checkers’ most robust cable protection option
  • High load bearing capacity for heavy duty equipment applications
  • T-Connector Ideal for: Oil and Gas, Mining, Military, Construction and any heavy duty application 

YELLOW JACKET® HEAVY DUTY with Dog Bone Connectors

  • Introduced over 30 years ago, the “original” cable protector
  • Recommended for applications with heavy volume vehicle traffic 
  • Ideal for: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Material Handling 

GUARD DOG® GENERAL PURPOSE with Dog Bone Connectors

  • Checkers’ most versatile cable protection option
  • Solid construction for pedestrian traffic and over-the-road vehicles 
  • Ideal for: Utility, Industrial, Entertainment 

FASTLANE® LIGHTWEIGHT with L-Connectors 

  • Fast drop-over installation
  • Compact, low profile design
  • Ideal for: Offices, Warehouses, Commercial, Industrial 

DIAMONDBACK® HEAVY DUTY HOSE BRIDGES

  • Protect cables and hose lines up to 6 inches in diameter
  • Modular interlocking design can be customised to fit any need 
  • Ideal for: Refineries, Mining, Industrial, Firefighting Vehicles 

ADVANTAGES OF USING CABLE PROTECTION SYSTEMS BY CHECKERS 

  • Largest manufacturer of cable protectors in the world
  • We manufacture the five most popular brands of cable/hose protectors in the industry
  • Checkers cable protection systems are manufactured in the USA in Broomfield, Colorado
  • Our patented design and connector systems are the best in the industry
  • We offer extensive accessories, such as ADA/DDA compliant access ramps, protector bridges, 45 ̊ & 90 ̊ turns, and end caps 
  • Polyurethane construction is lighter and more durable than rubber imitations in extreme weather conditions
  • Universal safety colors alerting all types of traffic to the product’s presence
  • Satisfies all state and federal regulatory agencies
  • Only manufacturer in the world offering customized solutions, including logos moulded into the product
  • Multiple channel options so each cable and hose can have its own dedicated channel
  • Modular interlocking design that makes setting up, dismantling and storing the product simple and straightforward 
  • Non-conductive material insulates and protects cords/cable, as well as people 

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CABLE PROTECTORS DOWNLOAD BROCHURES BELOW

Related Checkers Safety Australia News

Supplier news
Sydney Safety Show 2012: Lightweight wheel chocks, cordless LED caplamps and polyurethane cable protectors from SM Safety [VIDEO]
05/08/13 - SM Safety Director Andrew Charlton discusses a number of new products available from the company, including lightweight mining wheel chocks & intrinsically safe LED caplamps.
Supplier news
2 channel crosslink Linebacker HD cable protector bridges available from SM Safety (Special Mining Services)
24/11/10 - Available from SM Safety, 2 channel crosslink Linebacker HD cable protector bridges have been specifically designed to use the space between multiple parallel cable protector runs.
Supplier news
SM Safety (Special Mining Services) supplies KC3D-Ex cap lamps
08/11/10 - KC3D-Ex cap lamps are supplied in Australia by SM Safety (Special Mining Services), and provide miners with two LED light sources to ensure suitability for a range of normal and high-bean illumination tasks.
Supplier news
Speed bumps and parking stops by SM Safety
29/09/10 - SM Safety provides solid plastic, easily installible and maintenance free speed bumps and parking stops.
Supplier news
SM Safety features cable and hose protection products
29/09/10 - SM Safety provides a variety of cable protectors for industrial and construction needs.
View all Checkers Safety Australia news

