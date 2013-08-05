CABLE PROTECTORS
Checkers offers the most extensive line of high performance cable/hose protection products in the world. These durable cable protection systems provide a method of safe passage for pedestrian traffic, vehicles and heavy duty equipment while protecting valuable electrical cables, cords and hose lines from damage.
To fit the needs of a wide variety of applications, we offer lidded models, drop over models, open top models, and low profile models constructed from all-weather polyurethane. We also offer rubber duct models for light applications.
LINEBACKER® HEAVY DUTY with T-Connectors
- Checkers’ most robust cable protection option
- High load bearing capacity for heavy duty equipment applications
- T-Connector Ideal for: Oil and Gas, Mining, Military, Construction and any heavy duty application
YELLOW JACKET® HEAVY DUTY with Dog Bone Connectors
- Introduced over 30 years ago, the “original” cable protector
- Recommended for applications with heavy volume vehicle traffic
- Ideal for: Entertainment, Manufacturing, Material Handling
GUARD DOG® GENERAL PURPOSE with Dog Bone Connectors
- Checkers’ most versatile cable protection option
- Solid construction for pedestrian traffic and over-the-road vehicles
- Ideal for: Utility, Industrial, Entertainment
FASTLANE® LIGHTWEIGHT with L-Connectors
- Fast drop-over installation
- Compact, low profile design
- Ideal for: Offices, Warehouses, Commercial, Industrial
DIAMONDBACK® HEAVY DUTY HOSE BRIDGES
- Protect cables and hose lines up to 6 inches in diameter
- Modular interlocking design can be customised to fit any need
- Ideal for: Refineries, Mining, Industrial, Firefighting Vehicles
ADVANTAGES OF USING CABLE PROTECTION SYSTEMS BY CHECKERS
- Largest manufacturer of cable protectors in the world
- We manufacture the five most popular brands of cable/hose protectors in the industry
- Checkers cable protection systems are manufactured in the USA in Broomfield, Colorado
- Our patented design and connector systems are the best in the industry
- We offer extensive accessories, such as ADA/DDA compliant access ramps, protector bridges, 45 ̊ & 90 ̊ turns, and end caps
- Polyurethane construction is lighter and more durable than rubber imitations in extreme weather conditions
- Universal safety colors alerting all types of traffic to the product’s presence
- Satisfies all state and federal regulatory agencies
- Only manufacturer in the world offering customized solutions, including logos moulded into the product
- Multiple channel options so each cable and hose can have its own dedicated channel
- Modular interlocking design that makes setting up, dismantling and storing the product simple and straightforward
- Non-conductive material insulates and protects cords/cable, as well as people
