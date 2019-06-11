Time for the next step towards indestructibility from CGB Precision Products

We already set the standards years ago with the high—performance fabric FLUROGLIDE® — The fabric developed by us exceeds normal fabrics in terms of Ioad-bearing capacity many times over. Now it is Time for The next step: Time for The ﬁrst media—resistant FLUROGLIDE® spherical plain bearings, which are almost indestructible. Resistant againstmoisture, grease, oil. Ready to permanently withstand the hardest requirements.

In select applications — e.g. in hydraulic rod ends or in vehicle and plant constriction — FLUROGLIDE® MEDIA SOLID offers our customers totally new standards for swivel and tip movements under the inﬂuence of the stated media.

Reiner Hohn is The managing partner for the two companies FLURO‘"’-Gelenklager GmbH and Martin Hohn Prazisionstelle GmbH. Thanks to his many years ‘experience in managing produce development and Technical sales he is the ideal contact partner for all technical challenges the trickier the better‘

With the high-performance fabric FLUROGLIDE® an excellent development was made years ago in the area of radial spherical plain bearings. And now is the next step coming with FLUROGLIDE® MEDIA SOLID?

Reiner Hohn: That’s rlght. As market leader and specialist in the area of stainless steeI spherical plain bearings and rod ends, we did everything to develop a media-resistant spherical plain bearing.

How did this happen?

Reiner Hohn: We discovered that spherical plain bearings often suffer early wear — because of the various environmental inﬂuences and the different medic resistance. We analysed these problems and developed new properties for us. Our new spherical plain bearings are characterised by their particularly high tribological capabilities.

What tangible beneﬁts does the customer get from this?

Reiner Hohn: Once more we can extend the life of products considerably —especially for uses where the spherical plain bearings are exposed to moisture or come into contact with oils and greases. And in addition: We can offer the customer completely new, longer maintenance intervals.They therefore proﬁt twice. We call this a.,Swabion Development“.