New agri hubs designed for tough hardwearing performance

The new design increases the life of the agri hub from months to years

CGB Precision Products has introduced a new ground-breaking concept in agri hub design, combining durable performance with a long life.

Supplied by Bowman UK, the new agri hubs feature BowMet spinodal bronze bearings, replacing the traditional rolling element bearings with a more hardwearing solution. BowMet bronze bearings fitted in a seal-free agri hub assembly eliminate the problem of dirt ingress and contamination.

Agri hubs are typically required to be replaced every season in agriculture. However, the new design concept increases the life of the hubs from months to years.

Key benefits of the new agri hubs include resistance to ingress, contamination, brinelling and fatigue; excellent corrosion resistance; increased reliability; and longer life.

CGB will be promoting the revolutionary new agri hub design at the following trade shows:

East Gippsland Field Days: 27-28 April 2018, Bairnsdale Aerodrome VIC

Farm World: 12-15 April 2018, Lardner Park, 155 Burnt Store Rd Lardner VIC

Please visit the CGB Precision Products website www.cgb.com.au or call (03) 9775 1125.