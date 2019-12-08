Hinged bushing plates for large-scale production jigs

I would like to enquire about CGB Precision Products

CGB Precision Products presents hinged bushing plates from Carr Lane’s range of jig and fixture bases.

Made in USA, Carr Lane’s hinged bushing plates are precise, heavy-duty bushing plate assemblies made for large-scale production jigs. The swing-away arm is precision ground but left unhardened for installing drill bushings (wear surfaces are hard welded and ground). The arm swings open a full 120° for loading clearance.

The mounting base is hardened and precisely ground to provide accurate location. The base includes liner bushings as bearings for the hardened pivot pin, and a half-turn latch screw.

Hinged bushing plates are available in three sizes. Carr Lane offers three ordering options for hinged bushing plates online. Purchase the complete assembly or just the base kit or arm. Arms can be ordered separately to use as replacements or to switch tooling. The pivot pin can be easily removed by loosening the setscrew, allowing quick arm changeover. The base can be ordered separately if customer-made arms will be used.

The base kit shown above comprises of all hardware including the liner bushings, pivot pin, setscrew, and half-turn latch screw.