Heavy duty spring stops for extra large workpieces

By CGB Precision Products 10 December 2019
Supplier News
article image Heavy-duty spring stops are ideal for extra-large workpieces
CGB Precision Products offers heavy-duty spring stops by Carr Lane, ideal for large or long machinery in the construction and agricultural industries.

These massive spring-loaded stops are the largest and strongest of all the spring stop buttons manufactured by Carr Lane.

Heavy-duty spring stops feature a large contact face and are useful for applying side force to hold a workpiece against its locators until clamps are in place. The large flat contact face is ideal for pushing flat-sided workpieces with a radiused top edge making loading easier.

For some workholding applications including many welding fixtures, a spring stop with this strength can often be used without additional clamps. Mid-stroke spring force is approximately 100 lbs.

Heavy-duty spring stops have a large-diameter plunger with a long bearing length to effectively resist loads applied to the top of the contact face. The plunger and body are both made of steel for maximum strength.

