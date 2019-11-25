Delrin rest buttons in standard and spherical designs

I would like to enquire about CGB Precision Products

CGB Precision Products presents rest buttons from Delrin in both spherical and standard designs. Made in the USA, these rest buttons find application as supports, side locator pads, and jig feet.

Delrin flat rest buttons

Similar to the standard range, Delrin rest buttons prevent marring.

Delrin spherical-radius locator buttons

These rest buttons come with a spherical-radius head to minimise workpiece contact area. Delrin rest buttons prevent marring, and the shank allows press-fit installation in a reamed hole.