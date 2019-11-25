Search
Home > Delrin rest buttons in standard and spherical designs

Delrin rest buttons in standard and spherical designs

By CGB Precision Products 25 November 2019
Supplier News
article image Delrin Rest Button, Flat (L) and Delrin Spherical-Radius Locator Button (R)
CGB Precision Products presents rest buttons from Delrin in both spherical and standard designs. Made in the USA, these rest buttons find application as supports, side locator pads, and jig feet.

Delrin flat rest buttons

Similar to the standard range, Delrin rest buttons prevent marring.

Delrin spherical-radius locator buttons

These rest buttons come with a spherical-radius head to minimise workpiece contact area. Delrin rest buttons prevent marring, and the shank allows press-fit installation in a reamed hole. 

