CGB Precision Products announces the release of Carr Lane’s 2020 product catalogue.

The new 2020 Carr Lane catalogue features a comprehensive range of products including dozens of new releases across six new product families.

All the components are neatly indexed with the catalogue featuring a pictorial index and an alphabetical index for simple navigation.

Limited hard copies of the catalogue are available immediately from CGB.

You can also download a copy of the Carr Lane 2020 Catalogue.