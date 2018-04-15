Beat the Bulldust Battle with our Agri hubs

CGB Precision Products presents a ground breaking new concept in agri hub design from their supplier Bowman UK.

The unique properties of BowMet® spinodal bronze bearings have enabled them to develop a new concept in agri hub design replacing traditional rolling element bearing with a more durable and hard wearing solution.

Using BowMet® bronze bearings in a seal free assembly agri hub unit to eliminate the problem of dirt ingress and contamination, increasing the life of the hubs from months to years.

Dirt and water can pass through the unit without causing damage.

Agri hubs generally need to be replaced once a year, but more realistically once a season. By utilizing this new concept in hub design, this paradigm will no longer be accepted as the norm.

• Resistant to ingress and contamination

• Excellent corrosion resistance

• Increased reliability

• Increased life

• Does not suffer brinelling or fatigue

CGB will be promoting this revolutionary new design at the following trade shows.

East Gippsland Field Days April 27 and 28, 2018, Bairnsadale Aerodrome VIC

Farm Wold 12-15 April 2018 Lardner Park, 155 Burnt Store Rd Lardner VIC

Contact CGB Precision Products Pty Ltd for more information.

Unit 9, 32 Silkwood Rise

Carrum Downs VIC 3201

(03) 9775 1125

www.cgb.com.au

sales@cgb.com.au