Ball-end thrust screws with hardened steel or Delrin ball

CGB Precision Products presents ball-end thrust screws by Carr Lane, featuring a hardened stainless steel or Delrin ball at the end.

Ball-end thrust screws are heavy-duty screw clamps available with either a spherical rolling ball or a swivel ball with a flat contact surface. Made in USA by Carr Lane, these thrust screws have a large head and large hex-socket for excellent strength.

Ball-End Thrust Screws – Rolling Ball (Delrin)

Features a spherical rolling ball made of Delrin, and is available in thread sizes from 1/4-20 to 5/8-11 (M6 to M16 in metric), each in a choice of two lengths.

Ball-End Thrust Screws – Rolling Ball (Stainless Steel)

Features a spherical rolling ball made of hardened stainless steel, and is available in thread sizes from 1/4-20 to 5/8-11 (M6 to M16 in metric), each in a choice of two lengths.

Ball-End Thrust Screws – Swivel Ball (Delrin)

Features a flat-surface swivel ball made of Delrin, and is available in thread sizes from 3/8-16 to 5/8-11 (M10 to M16 in metric), each in a choice of two lengths.

Ball-End Thrust Screws – Swivel Ball (Stainless Steel)

Features a flat-surface swivel ball made of hardened stainless steel, and is available in thread sizes from 3/8-16 to 5/8-11 (M10 to M16 in metric), each in a choice of two lengths.