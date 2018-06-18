Saving energy with CAPS AL Series oil-free scroll compressors

I would like to enquire about Caps Australia

The AL Series scroll compressors from Caps Australia consist of modules that offer flexibility for varying air demand conditions.

Oil-free scroll technology

Oil vapour in compressed air is the most difficult element to separate effectively because filtration does not offer complete oil vapour removal. The most effective approach, therefore, is to eliminate compressor oil in the compression process.

CAPS’ oil-free scroll compressors are designed to operate without the use of any oil during the compression process, resulting in ‘oil-free’ grade compressed air. It can easily achieve ISO 8573.1 air quality by pairing up with an appropriately selected dryer and filtration system.

The absence of oil in the compression process eliminates any need for condensation treatment, helping save on operating costs. CAPS oil-free scroll compressors are compliant with ISO8573-1 Class 0 Standard by TUV Germany.

Principles of an oil-free scroll compressor

Each airend has a pair of stationary and orbital scrolls. The orbital scroll compresses feed air from the outer rim along the stationary scroll towards the discharge port at the centre of the scroll airend.

CAPS AL Series oil-free scroll compressor features

Optimised scroll airend

The scroll airend is designed for optimum performance to match the varying air demands of your plant.

Corrugated aftercooler

High-performance aftercooler and cooling fan enable the compressor to produce optimised compressed air.

Suction filter unit

Offers 99.9% dust elimination and provides a clean, compressed air supply.

Step-driven demand control

Automatically operates the appropriate number of scrolls to match your air usage demands.

Heavy-duty Sirocco fan

Cools the scroll airend, while the 2-way cooling method of the aftercooler offers stable operation at a maximal ambient temperature of 40°C.

Rotary (time-shifting) control process

Offers sequential operation as programmed for the operation time to balance the average usage hours and maximise the overhaul cycles.

Energy efficiency

Energy savings through a sequential controller: By sequentially starting the series of airends, the inrush or starting current affecting the peak loading is minimised.