Caps Australia announces the expansion of their air treatment solutions with the inclusion of custom-engineered pressure vessels and process vessels. Offering end-to-end project management, CAPS will cover every aspect of pressure vessel manufacturing, including design control and registration, compliance to codes, standards and regulatory requirements, quality assurance of fabrication and protective coatings, supply chain management, freight, documentation and final delivery of completed vessel projects.

The competitively priced and locally engineered pressure vessel solutions will cover vessel volumes from 10 litres to 50,000 litres and design pressures from full vacuum, up to 5000 kPa or even higher. While CAPS has an established library of over 500 registered pressure vessel designs, the company can also engineer a suitable code compliant design to specific requirements.

Andrew Fraser, CAPS’ National Engineering and Manufacturing Manager says the company has the capability to design vessels for any given cyclone wind loading or seismic conditions and provide fully documented supporting calculations for critical applications. CAPS also works with independent third party design and QA inspection bodies such as ICD, Bureau Veritas or LRQA both locally and internationally where required.

CAPS has expertise with AS1200, AS1210, AS3920, AS 3788, AS4037, AS4458, AS4343, AS3992, AS2791, ASME VIII, ASME IX, EN286-1 and many other national and international standards.

CAPS can also carry out periodic statutory vessel inspections and conduct plant registrations on behalf of their clients. CAPS also has the ability to conduct hydrostatic testing in-house as well as repair and recertify damaged pressure vessels.

For more information, please visit the Caps Australia website, www.caps.com.au or call 1800 800 878.