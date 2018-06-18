CAPS helps retain distinctive Sauvignon Blanc aroma and character

Nitrogen generators from CAPS are helping wineries retain the aroma and character of wine during the production process and storage.

Nitrogen is widely used in the food industry to keep products fresh in storage, for protection during production, and also in packaging. Nitrogen is a tried and tested method in wine production for preventing unwanted oxidation.

The Sauvignon Blanc grape reacts with oxygen with the oxidisation leading to the loss of aroma and causing unpleasant discolouration in yellow and brown tones. A recent German study examined the benefits of consistent inertisation as against only partial nitrogen atmospheres or atmospheres that do not contain any nitrogen at all. In the controlled trial for the study, three batches of grapes were processed with standard and inert gas presses. A portion of the must was then turned into wine through reductive procedures without any exposure to oxygen. Another portion of the must was processed normally, which involved contact with atmospheric oxygen. A partial quantity of this portion was in turn treated with ascorbic acid – the conventional method of extracting oxygen from the wine.

When the consistent inert production and standard production processes were compared, there were clear benefits for all three wines from the inertisation: a higher content of aromatic substances, which could clearly be attributed to consistent inert processing of the grape until reaching the bottle.

When using the inert gas press, there is a higher content of both aromatic substances as well as phenols. This increase in phenols makes it even more important that the must and subsequent wine continue to be processed in the absence of oxygen. If the phenols do not oxidise, the Sauvignon Blanc remains clear with no occurrence of the high chromaticity indicated as the yellow and brown discolouration untypical of the grape.

In addition to colour, nitrogen also helps preserve the flavour. If it is pressed inertly, the must contains more glutathione, an antioxidant that benefits yeast vitality during fermentation. Glutathione also protects valuable aromas and improves storage stability for the bottled wines. All of the wines from the trial were presented to qualified wine tasters at a blind tasting six weeks after bottling. These wine tasters rated the aroma and flavour using a standardised questionnaire.

The wine tasting revealed that the wine that had been completely produced in a nitrogen atmosphere was perceived as especially aromatic (high degree of minerality, lemon aromas, green pepper and exotic fruits). The wine, which was only pressed inertly but matured in a normal atmosphere, lost these characteristics due to contact with oxygen.

The tasters rated the inertly pressed and the inertly vinified wines as typical of the Sauvignon Blanc grape. The latter was mainly expressed when tasting was repeated after one and a half years. The distinctive character of the Sauvignon Blancs that were not consistently inertly vinified was rated significantly lower.

A key outcome of the trial was the finding that consistent nitrogen treatment makes it possible to create particularly fresh, clear and qualitatively improved white wines.

On-site nitrogen generation with CAPS’ INMATEC nitrogen generator

Nitrogen can be easily generated on-site from ambient air in an environment-friendly way using a nitrogen generator.

Give your wine the best treatment and free yourself from tanks, bundles, bottles and supply shortages with direct nitrogen generation from a Caps Australia supplied INMATEC nitrogen generator.