CAPS electric rotary screw compressors saving 30% on servicing

Leading Australian compressor company, Caps Australia has released their own line of electric rotary screw compressors, setting the benchmark for reliability, affordability and energy savings in the air compressor market.

CAPS’ CR Series electric rotary screw compressors are European designed and manufactured to Australian conditions. The perfect solution for any industry and application, the CR Series screw compressor range covers all sizes from 5kW to 15kW, each one equipped with the toughest European-made components, and ensuring exceptional performance, efficiency and long life.

The simple design of the CR Series allows easy operation and servicing. Downtime and maintenance costs can be significantly reduced by using a layout that provides instant access to all consumable items, along with quick-release protective covers and easy-to-use controllers.

Commenting on the potential savings for customers, CAPS’ Melbourne Service Manager, Glen Camilleri said all components were so competitively priced that one could save up to 30% on service costs compared to equivalent compressors on the market.

