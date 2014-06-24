Search

Online Analysis Modular System for monitory water parameters

by Burkert Fluid Control Systems
OALAB_8905
Type 8905 Online Analysis System is a compact and modular system for monitoring all important water parameters on one platform. The Type 8905 is a multichannel multifunction unit for the Bürkert sensor cubes and electronic modules from the EDIP platform. The efficient device integration platform (EDIP) allows the high flexibility by using modularity in the hardware as well as in the software of the system. The 8905 is the device for continuous analysis of the most important water parameters: - pH - chlorine/chlorine dioxide - conductivity - ORP - turbidity - temperature This modularity allows the measuring system to be assembled according to customer requirements and enables simple installation/configuration, operation and maintenance. For maintenance, sensors can be removed without tools, while the remaining sensors continue to measure. The sensors are operated via an integrated 7" touch display or Bürkert Communicator. In addition to the display and storage of analysis parameters, further features such as - Programming of simple control algorithms using f(x) - Interventions in the process via analogue and digital inputs and outputs - Performing sensor calibrations can be done. Type 8905 is available as a compact system in one housing, perfect for:

  • For analysis applications for drinking water and fresh water in industrial processes
  • Modular sensor and electronic system: - up to 6 measurements in one housing - up to 30 analysis sensor cubes in one büS system
  • Prepared for fieldbus connectivity, remote operation and remote maintenance

MEMS technologies allows minimal footprint and minimum sample water demand

