FLOWave SAW flowmeter designed for applications with the highest hygienic demands

The Type 8098 flowmeter is part of the FLOWave product range. It is based on SAW (Surface Acoustic Waves) technology and is mainly designed for applications with the highest hygienic demands. This is achieved by using suitable stainless steel materials; a measuring tube free of any wetted parts except for the actual tube; the ideal outer hygienic design. FLOWave offers a range of integrated functions, including the advantages of flexibility, ease of cleaning, compact dimensions, lightweight, easy installation and handling, and is compliant with numerous standards. Optimal measurement results can be achieved with homogeneous, air and solid free liquids. Integrated viscosity compensation can be used for higher viscous liquids. Gas and steam cannot be measured; however, their flow does not have any negative effect on the device or its operation. Other liquids flowing through again afterwards are measured correctly as before. Special functions derived from further process values (density factor, acoustic transmission factor) offer additional information about the particular liquid in use.

Without any parts in the measuring tube

Conforms to hygienic requirements, CIP/SIP capable

Ideal for liquids with low or no conductivity

Digital communication, parameter setting via communicator, display and Wi-Fi

Compact, lightweight and low energy consumption