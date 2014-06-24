Search

FLOWave SAW flowmeter designed for applications with the highest hygienic demands

by Burkert Fluid Control Systems
Visit Website
Flowwave
Flowwave
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The Type 8098 flowmeter is part of the FLOWave product range. It is based on SAW (Surface Acoustic Waves) technology and is mainly designed for applications with the highest hygienic demands. This is achieved by using suitable stainless steel materials; a measuring tube free of any wetted parts except for the actual tube; the ideal outer hygienic design. FLOWave offers a range of integrated functions, including the advantages of flexibility, ease of cleaning, compact dimensions, lightweight, easy installation and handling, and is compliant with numerous standards. Optimal measurement results can be achieved with homogeneous, air and solid free liquids. Integrated viscosity compensation can be used for higher viscous liquids. Gas and steam cannot be measured; however, their flow does not have any negative effect on the device or its operation. Other liquids flowing through again afterwards are measured correctly as before. Special functions derived from further process values (density factor, acoustic transmission factor) offer additional information about the particular liquid in use.

  • Without any parts in the measuring tube
  • Conforms to hygienic requirements, CIP/SIP capable
  • Ideal for liquids with low or no conductivity
  • Digital communication, parameter setting via communicator, display and Wi-Fi

Compact, lightweight and low energy consumption

Burkert Fluid Control Systems information and contact details

Related Burkert Fluid Control Systems News

Supplier news
Burkert’s automation and control technologies for small to large processes
24/06/14 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems offers a versatile range of automation and control technologies designed for processes of all sizes.
Supplier news
Burkert fluid control system powers hydrogen electric race car
24/04/14 - Burkert supplied a fluid control system for the fuel cell stack of the hydrogen electric race car ‘Forze VI’.
Supplier news
Burkert explores solenoid valve material selection
14/04/14 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems sheds some light on the correct selection of valves for use in any process control system.
Supplier news
The Bürkert Academy expands industrial processing knowledge with qualified trainers
18/03/14 - The Bürkert Academy, a division of Burkert Fluid Control Systems has expanded its range of process industry courses for 2014.
Supplier news
Burkert’s new large-size Element valves
19/10/12 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems has extended the Element range of valves into larger-format valves and drives, with orifice up to DN50 and actuator to 130mm.
View all Burkert Fluid Control Systems news

Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
15 Columbia Way
Norwest Business Park
Baulkham Hills
NSW 2153
Tel: 1300 888 868
Fax: 1300 888 076

Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox