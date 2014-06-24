Search

ELEMENT process valves for the decentralised automatisation of pneumatically acting process valves

by Burkert Fluid Control Systems
Visit Website
Type 8802 - ELEMENT
Type 8802 - ELEMENT
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The design of the System Type 8802 continuous ELEMENT enables the easy integration of digital automation modules whether they are simple Positioner Basic, high-capacity Positioner with optional integrated fieldbus interface or even a digital process controller with easy handling thanks to the backlighting of the graphics display. The fully integrated system with control valve and automation system has a compact and smooth design, integrated pneumatic lines, IP65/67/NEMA 4X protection class and superior chemical resistance.

  • Extended warranty of two years
  • Integrated automation with leading technology
  • High cycle life and maintenance-free operation

Excellent control characteristics, especially angle seat and globe valve

Burkert Fluid Control Systems information and contact details

Related Burkert Fluid Control Systems News

Supplier news
Burkert’s automation and control technologies for small to large processes
24/06/14 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems offers a versatile range of automation and control technologies designed for processes of all sizes.
Supplier news
Burkert fluid control system powers hydrogen electric race car
24/04/14 - Burkert supplied a fluid control system for the fuel cell stack of the hydrogen electric race car ‘Forze VI’.
Supplier news
Burkert’s new large-size Element valves
19/10/12 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems has extended the Element range of valves into larger-format valves and drives, with orifice up to DN50 and actuator to 130mm.
Supplier news
Process valve control heads from Burkert Fluid Control Systems
08/10/12 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems' new Type 8681 process valve control heads are designed to assemble with all commercially available hygienic ball valves and butterfly valves, as
Supplier news
New signal input board for Burkert MultiCELL Type 8619 transmitters
30/07/12 - The modular multi-channel MultiCELL 8619 transmitters from Burkert Fluid Control Systems are designed with standard functions and extension modules.
View all Burkert Fluid Control Systems news

Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
15 Columbia Way
Norwest Business Park
Baulkham Hills
NSW 2153
Tel: 1300 888 868
Fax: 1300 888 076

Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox