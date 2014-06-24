ELEMENT process valves for the decentralised automatisation of pneumatically acting process valves

The design of the System Type 8802 continuous ELEMENT enables the easy integration of digital automation modules whether they are simple Positioner Basic, high-capacity Positioner with optional integrated fieldbus interface or even a digital process controller with easy handling thanks to the backlighting of the graphics display. The fully integrated system with control valve and automation system has a compact and smooth design, integrated pneumatic lines, IP65/67/NEMA 4X protection class and superior chemical resistance.

Extended warranty of two years

Integrated automation with leading technology

High cycle life and maintenance-free operation

Excellent control characteristics, especially angle seat and globe valve