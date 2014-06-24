ELEMENT process valves for the decentralised automatisation of pneumatically acting process valves
The design of the System Type 8802 continuous ELEMENT enables the easy integration of digital automation modules whether they are simple Positioner Basic, high-capacity Positioner with optional integrated fieldbus interface or even a digital process controller with easy handling thanks to the backlighting of the graphics display. The fully integrated system with control valve and automation system has a compact and smooth design, integrated pneumatic lines, IP65/67/NEMA 4X protection class and superior chemical resistance.
- Extended warranty of two years
- Integrated automation with leading technology
- High cycle life and maintenance-free operation
Excellent control characteristics, especially angle seat and globe valveBurkert Fluid Control Systems information and contact details
Related Burkert Fluid Control Systems News
Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems
Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems