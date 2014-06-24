Bürkert’s Modern electro pneumatic valve islands for your automation concept

The valve island Type 8652 AirLINE and the field device Type 8653 AirLINE Field provide easy commissioning and maintenance as well as minimised process risk – regardless of whether in the control cabinet or directly in the process environment. Thanks to a wide range of communication options they are also future-proof in times of Industry 4.0. In addition, the integration into the Bürkert platform EDIP is possible.

Benefits for you:

Integrated check valves: prevent unwanted valve switching

Show number of switching cycles and predefined warning thresholds: Preventive and wear-optimized maintenance

Redundant ring topology with Media Redundancy Protocol or Device Level Ring: Prevent total failure in case a single communication client fails

LCD with alphanumeric display: fast information on device status

Hot swap function: change valves during operation with no plant downtime

The valve islands were designed for applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industries as well as for water treatment applications. They offer users adjustable monitoring and diagnostic functions that improve system availability and process reliability, while at the same time enabling preventive maintenance.

An integrated display for this purpose shows detailed on-site information such as the current switching statuses of the pilot and process valves, issues a message if pre-set pressure limit values are exceeded or displays errors such as cable breaks in plain text.