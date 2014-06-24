Bürkert’s electro pneumatic automation system Valve Island

The pneumatic valve island Type 8647 AirLINE SP is a modular, electro pneumatic automation system consisting of connection and valve modules. It has been especially developed for safe and complete integration into the decentralised peripheral system “SIMATIC ET 200SP” from Siemens. Type 8647 is used to integrate pneumatic pilot valves directly into the SIMATIC ET 200SP and to control them via the ET 200SP. Pneumatically operated process valves, pneumatic cylinders or other pneumatic components can be connected to the pneumatic outputs. If the pneumatic components are installed with position feedbacks, the position of the actuated pneumatic components can be displayed on the associated pilot valve. This can save time on start-up and maintenance.

Direct connection to the I/O system SIMATIC ET 200SP

Combination of fieldbus, pilot valves and I/O modules

Easy diagnostics by LCD display

Safety-related shut-off of valves possible