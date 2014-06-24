Search

Bürkert’s electro pneumatic automation system Valve Island

by Burkert Fluid Control Systems
Type 8647 AirLINE SP
The pneumatic valve island Type 8647 AirLINE SP is a modular, electro pneumatic automation system consisting of connection and valve modules. It has been especially developed for safe and complete integration into the decentralised peripheral system “SIMATIC ET 200SP” from Siemens. Type 8647 is used to integrate pneumatic pilot valves directly into the SIMATIC ET 200SP and to control them via the ET 200SP. Pneumatically operated process valves, pneumatic cylinders or other pneumatic components can be connected to the pneumatic outputs. If the pneumatic components are installed with position feedbacks, the position of the actuated pneumatic components can be displayed on the associated pilot valve. This can save time on start-up and maintenance.

  • Direct connection to the I/O system SIMATIC ET 200SP
  • Combination of fieldbus, pilot valves and I/O modules
  • Easy diagnostics by LCD display

Safety-related shut-off of valves possible

Burkert Fluid Control Systems information and contact details

Related Burkert Fluid Control Systems News

Supplier news
Burkert’s automation and control technologies for small to large processes
24/06/14 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems offers a versatile range of automation and control technologies designed for processes of all sizes.
Supplier news
Burkert fluid control system powers hydrogen electric race car
24/04/14 - Burkert supplied a fluid control system for the fuel cell stack of the hydrogen electric race car ‘Forze VI’.
Supplier news
Burkert explores solenoid valve material selection
14/04/14 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems sheds some light on the correct selection of valves for use in any process control system.
Supplier news
Integrating modern technologies in water treatment process control
28/03/14 - Process control systems from Burkert Fluid Control Systems offer application versatility to suit the growing needs of water treatment plants.
Supplier news
Process valve control heads from Burkert Fluid Control Systems
08/10/12 - Burkert Fluid Control Systems' new Type 8681 process valve control heads are designed to assemble with all commercially available hygienic ball valves and butterfly valves, as
View all Burkert Fluid Control Systems news

Contact Burkert Fluid Control Systems

15 Columbia Way
Norwest Business Park
Baulkham Hills
NSW 2153
Tel: 1300 888 868
Fax: 1300 888 076

