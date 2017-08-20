Technical and Test and Measurement Equipment hire 100% online

I would like to enquire about Brandis Hire

Australian’s newest technical equipment hire company "Brandis Hire" offers quick and easy online quotes for hire and freight.

Brandis Hire was established to bring the process of renting technical and test and measurement equipment into the current age. For too long, the process of renting equipment has been cumbersome, restrictive and an all too frustrating experience.

Through Brandis Hire’s unique new website, we can offer test and technical equipment for rent quickly and easily, allowing 100% online quoting, booking, payment and shipping straight to your door. No longer do you need to waste your time calling a rental company, waiting for email quotes (or worse emails telling you the equipment you need isn’t available), printing and signing a rental agreement, scanning and emailing back, arranging purchase orders and arranging shipping.

In as little as 5 minutes, any time, any day, you can now do all of this online via the Brandis Hire website.

You can also email a quote to your purchasing office to speed up the order process.

Need return shipping? Brandis Hire can help with that too.