Omicron HGT1 from Brandis Hire

Omicron HGT1
Omicron HGT1
The Omicron HGT1 is used to safely and accurately measure step and touch voltages in a substation earthing system.

When used with a suitable test injection system (for example by using the Omicron CPC 100 and CP CU1) a variable frequency test current is used to simulate a ground fault and the step and touch voltages present can be measured and calculated.


The HGT1 uses digital filtering to ensure effective noise suppression and provide more accurate measurements.


A logging function allows many measurements to be taken and stored internally, for later download to a computer for reporting and analysis.

Key Features:

  • Mobile, battery operated handheld device – simplifies measurements at various locations inside and outside the substation
  • Simulates body and shoe resistance (as defined in relevant standards)
  • Frequency-selective measurements
  • Digital filtering makes noise suppression more effective and measurements more accurate. 

Applications:

  • Measuring step and touch voltages at multiple locations
  • Substation Earthing System Testing
  • Step and Touch Voltage Measurement
  • Earth Potential Rise Measurement 

Standard Accessories: Accessory Case 

Available Input Impedances:  1kΩ, 2kΩ, 200kΩ (high Z)

Voltage levels: 25V (1kΩ range), 50V (2kΩ range), 25V (200kΩ range)

Accuracy (15 Hz ... 20 kHz): +0.5 %; -1.0 %

Temperature: -10 °C (14 °F) ... +50 °C (122 °F)

Humidity Range: 5 % to 90 % RH, non-condensing

Dimensions: Approx. 192 (W) x 92 (H) x 42 x (D) mm (Excluding protrusions) 

Width: 90 mm

Height: 45 mm

Length: 180 mm

Weight: 480 g

