Omicron HGT1 from Brandis Hire

The Omicron HGT1 is used to safely and accurately measure step and touch voltages in a substation earthing system.

When used with a suitable test injection system (for example by using the Omicron CPC 100 and CP CU1) a variable frequency test current is used to simulate a ground fault and the step and touch voltages present can be measured and calculated.



The HGT1 uses digital filtering to ensure effective noise suppression and provide more accurate measurements.



A logging function allows many measurements to be taken and stored internally, for later download to a computer for reporting and analysis.

Key Features:

Mobile, battery operated handheld device – simplifies measurements at various locations inside and outside the substation

Simulates body and shoe resistance (as defined in relevant standards)

Frequency-selective measurements

Applications:

Measuring step and touch voltages at multiple locations

Substation Earthing System Testing

Step and Touch Voltage Measurement

Earth Potential Rise Measurement

Standard Accessories: Accessory Case

Available Input Impedances: 1kΩ, 2kΩ, 200kΩ (high Z)

Voltage levels: 25V (1kΩ range), 50V (2kΩ range), 25V (200kΩ range)

Accuracy (15 Hz ... 20 kHz): +0.5 %; -1.0 %

Temperature: -10 °C (14 °F) ... +50 °C (122 °F)

Humidity Range: 5 % to 90 % RH, non-condensing

Dimensions: Approx. 192 (W) x 92 (H) x 42 x (D) mm (Excluding protrusions)

Weight: 480 g