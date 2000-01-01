OMICRON CPC100 from Brandis Hire

Electrical tests on power transformers, current transformers, voltage transformers, rotating machines, grounding systems, lines and cables, and circuit breakers can be performed with the CPC 100.

The patented CPC 100 primary injection test system replaces several individual testing devices. This reduces the costs for training and transport, and cuts down testing time. Therefore, the CPC 100 is the ideal test set for substation asset commissioning and maintenance.

The CPC 100 is the base for multiple accessories. These facilitate further applications, such as power/dissipation factor measurements, as well as line and ground impedance measurements.

Key Features

Up to 800 A or 2000 V with up to 5 kVA over a frequency range of 15 Hz – 400 Hz or 400 A DC

Excellent interference suppression facilitates measurement of small signals

Easy to transport (just 29 kg) – ideal for on-site testing

Testing templates, automatically generated testing procedures and test reports

Up to 2000 A or 12 kV through use of current or voltage amplifiers

Applications

Current transformers (CT)

Ratio, burden and polarity

Phase and magnitude error

Excitation curve

Winding resistance

Secondary burden

Dielectric withstand voltage (2 kV AC)

CT circuit continuity

Voltage transformers (VT)

Ratio, burden and polarity

Phase and magnitude error

Excitation curve

Winding resistance

Secondary burden

Dielectric withstand voltage (2 kV AC)

VT circuit continuity

Transformers

Transformer turns ratio

DC winding resistance

Dynamic Resistance (DRM)

Exciting current

Short-circuit impedance / leakage reactance

Demagnetization

Lines and cables

Impedance (k-factor)

Transformer coupling

Grounding systems

Ground impedance

Step and touch voltages

Circuit breakers

Contact resistance

Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in users manual

Power Supply: 100V AC ... 240V AC, 16A

Output Ranges and Accuracy: Please refer to detailed specifications in users manual

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation)

Dimensions (W x H x D) (CPC100 Instrument): 468 x 394 x 233 mm

Weight (CPC100 Instrument Only): 29 kg