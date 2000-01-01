OMICRON CPC100 from Brandis Hire

Search
Electrical tests on power transformers, current transformers, voltage transformers, rotating machines, grounding systems, lines and cables, and circuit breakers can be performed with the CPC 100.

The patented CPC 100 primary injection test system replaces several individual testing devices. This reduces the costs for training and transport, and cuts down testing time. Therefore, the CPC 100 is the ideal test set for substation asset commissioning and maintenance.

The CPC 100 is the base for multiple accessories. These facilitate further applications, such as power/dissipation factor measurements, as well as line and ground impedance measurements.

Key Features

  • Up to 800 A or 2000 V with up to 5 kVA over a frequency range of 15 Hz – 400 Hz or 400 A DC
  • Excellent interference suppression facilitates measurement of small signals
  • Easy to transport (just 29 kg) – ideal for on-site testing
  • Testing templates, automatically generated testing procedures and test reports
  • Up to 2000 A or 12 kV through use of current or voltage amplifiers 

Applications

Current transformers (CT) 

  • Ratio, burden and polarity
  • Phase and magnitude error
  • Excitation curve
  • Winding resistance
  • Secondary burden
  • Dielectric withstand voltage

    (2 kV AC)

  • CT circuit continuity

Voltage transformers (VT)

  • Ratio, burden and polarity
  • Phase and magnitude error
  • Excitation curve
  • Winding resistance
  • Secondary burden
  • Dielectric withstand voltage (2 kV AC)
  • VT circuit continuity 

Transformers

  • Transformer turns ratio
  • DC winding resistance
  • Dynamic Resistance (DRM)
  • Exciting current
  • Short-circuit impedance / leakage reactance
  • Demagnetization 

Lines and cables

  • Impedance (k-factor)
  • Transformer coupling 

Grounding systems

  • Ground impedance
  • Step and touch voltages 

Circuit breakers 

  • Contact resistance

Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in users manual 

Power Supply: 100V AC ... 240V AC, 16A 

Output Ranges and Accuracy: Please refer to detailed specifications in users manual 

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation) 

Dimensions (W x H x D) (CPC100 Instrument): 468 x 394 x 233 mm 

Weight (CPC100 Instrument Only): 29 kg 

