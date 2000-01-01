OMICRON CPC100 from Brandis Hire
Electrical tests on power transformers, current transformers, voltage transformers, rotating machines, grounding systems, lines and cables, and circuit breakers can be performed with the CPC 100.
The patented CPC 100 primary injection test system replaces several individual testing devices. This reduces the costs for training and transport, and cuts down testing time. Therefore, the CPC 100 is the ideal test set for substation asset commissioning and maintenance.
The CPC 100 is the base for multiple accessories. These facilitate further applications, such as power/dissipation factor measurements, as well as line and ground impedance measurements.
Key Features
- Up to 800 A or 2000 V with up to 5 kVA over a frequency range of 15 Hz – 400 Hz or 400 A DC
- Excellent interference suppression facilitates measurement of small signals
- Easy to transport (just 29 kg) – ideal for on-site testing
- Testing templates, automatically generated testing procedures and test reports
- Up to 2000 A or 12 kV through use of current or voltage amplifiers
Applications
Current transformers (CT)
- Ratio, burden and polarity
- Phase and magnitude error
- Excitation curve
- Winding resistance
- Secondary burden
- Dielectric withstand voltage
(2 kV AC)
- CT circuit continuity
Voltage transformers (VT)
- Ratio, burden and polarity
- Phase and magnitude error
- Excitation curve
- Winding resistance
- Secondary burden
- Dielectric withstand voltage (2 kV AC)
- VT circuit continuity
Transformers
- Transformer turns ratio
- DC winding resistance
- Dynamic Resistance (DRM)
- Exciting current
- Short-circuit impedance / leakage reactance
- Demagnetization
Lines and cables
- Impedance (k-factor)
- Transformer coupling
Grounding systems
- Ground impedance
- Step and touch voltages
Circuit breakers
- Contact resistance
Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in users manual
Power Supply: 100V AC ... 240V AC, 16A
Output Ranges and Accuracy: Please refer to detailed specifications in users manual
Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation)
Dimensions (W x H x D) (CPC100 Instrument): 468 x 394 x 233 mm
Weight (CPC100 Instrument Only): 29 kg
