OMICRON CP-TD1

The CP TD1 is a high-precision test system for on-site insulation tests of high-voltage systems including power and instrument transformers, circuit breakers, capacitors and isolators. Also available as a High- voltage source for partial discharge measurements

The CP TD1 accessory is used in combination with the CPC 100 for tan delta, dissipation factor and capacitance measurements.



Using a frequency sweep method allows increased sensitivity of the test and helps to better assess the insulation quality and detect defects at an early stage.

Measurement frequencies from 15 Hz to 400 Hz and Output Voltages up to 12kV.

The CP TD1 includes a high-voltage source, reference capacitor and measurement electronics. It can generate output voltages up to 12 kV, currents up to 300 mA and achieves laboratory precision, even in environments with strong interferences

Applications

PF / DF measurements with CPC 100 on

Power transformers

Rotating machines

Current transformers

Voltage transformers

High-voltage (HV) cables

Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) systems

Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in users manual

Power Supply: Directly powered from the CPC100 instrument

Voltage Output: 0 to 12kV AC

Output Frequency: 15-400Hz

Frequency Resolution: 0.01Hz

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation)

Dimensions (W x H x D) (CP-TD1 and Case): 700 x 500 x 420mm

Weight (CP-TD1 and Case): 38.1kg

Dimensions (W x H x D) (Cables, Accessories and Case): 680 x 450 x 420mm

Weight (Cables, Accessories and Case): 26.6kg