OMICRON CP-TD1
The CP TD1 is a high-precision test system for on-site insulation tests of high-voltage systems including power and instrument transformers, circuit breakers, capacitors and isolators. Also available as a High- voltage source for partial discharge measurements
The CP TD1 accessory is used in combination with the CPC 100 for tan delta, dissipation factor and capacitance measurements.
Using a frequency sweep method allows increased sensitivity of the test and helps to better assess the insulation quality and detect defects at an early stage.
Measurement frequencies from 15 Hz to 400 Hz and Output Voltages up to 12kV.
The CP TD1 includes a high-voltage source, reference capacitor and measurement electronics. It can generate output voltages up to 12 kV, currents up to 300 mA and achieves laboratory precision, even in environments with strong interferences
Applications
PF / DF measurements with CPC 100 on
- Power transformers
- Rotating machines
- Current transformers
- Voltage transformers
- High-voltage (HV) cables
- Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) systems
Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in users manual
Power Supply: Directly powered from the CPC100 instrument
Voltage Output: 0 to 12kV AC
Output Frequency: 15-400Hz
Frequency Resolution: 0.01Hz
Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation)
Dimensions (W x H x D) (CP-TD1 and Case): 700 x 500 x 420mm
Weight (CP-TD1 and Case): 38.1kg
Dimensions (W x H x D) (Cables, Accessories and Case): 680 x 450 x 420mm
Weight (Cables, Accessories and Case): 26.6kg
