OMICRON CP-CU1 from Brandis Hire

The CPC 100 + CP CU1 measure line impedances and k-factors on overhead lines and power cables. Ground impedances can also be determined on large systems with the CP CU1, as well as touch and step

voltages.

Mains frequency malfunctions do not influence the measurements, as the CPC 100 + CP CU1 use variable output frequencies for measurements. This enables extremely precise and reproducible measurement results.

To increase safety for the test engineer, the CP GB1 grounding unit is supplied with the CP CU1. This can divert currents of up to 30 kA if its voltage limit value is exceeded.

Key Features

Measurement is not affected by mains frequency interference – extremely precise measurement results are obtained

Compliance with the strictest safety standards for overhead lines and cables connections – diverting currents up to 30 kA

Easy to handle – heaviest component: 29 kg

Automatic logging: Results are recorded automatically by the software

Applications

Line impedances and k-factors of overhead lines or high-voltage cables

Ground impedances of large systems

Step and touch voltages

Mutual coupling of parallel overhead lines

Coupling of power lines into signal cables

Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in user’s manual

Power Supply:Directly powered from the CPC100 instrument

Current Output Ranges: 10A, 20A, 50A, 100A RMS

Output Power: 5000 VA (45...70 Hz), cosφ < 1.0 for 8 s at 230 V AC mains voltage

Frequency Range: 15...400 Hz (15...45 Hz with reduced voltage)

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation)

Dimensions (W x H x D) (CU1 Instrument Only): 450 × 220 × 220 mm

Dimensions (W x H x D) (GB1 Grounding Box Only): 200 × 190 mm

Weight (CU1 Instrument): 28.5kg

Weight (GB1 Instrument): 4.2kg