Search
Home > Test & Measurement > Test and Measurement hire > Brandis Hire > OMICRON CP-CU1 from Brandis Hire

OMICRON CP-CU1 from Brandis Hire

by Brandis Hire
Visit Website
OMICRON CP-CU1
OMICRON CP-CU1
logo
07 5330 3098

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The CPC 100 + CP CU1 measure line impedances and k-factors on overhead lines and power cables. Ground impedances can also be determined on large systems with the CP CU1, as well as touch and step

voltages.

Mains frequency malfunctions do not influence the measurements, as the CPC 100 + CP CU1 use variable output frequencies for measurements. This enables extremely precise and reproducible measurement results.

To increase safety for the test engineer, the CP GB1 grounding unit is supplied with the CP CU1. This can divert currents of up to 30 kA if its voltage limit value is exceeded. 

Key Features

  • Measurement is not affected by mains frequency interference – extremely precise measurement results are obtained
  • Compliance with the strictest safety standards for overhead lines and cables connections – diverting currents up to 30 kA
  • Easy to handle – heaviest component: 29 kg
  • Automatic logging: Results are recorded automatically by the software 

Applications

  • Line impedances and k-factors of overhead lines or high-voltage cables
  • Ground impedances of large systems
  • Step and touch voltages
  • Mutual coupling of parallel overhead lines
  • Coupling of power lines into signal cables 

Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in user’s manual 

Power Supply:Directly powered from the CPC100 instrument 

Current Output Ranges: 10A, 20A, 50A, 100A RMS 

Output Power: 5000 VA (45...70 Hz), cosφ < 1.0 for 8 s at 230 V AC mains voltage 

Frequency Range: 15...400 Hz (15...45 Hz with reduced voltage) 

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation) 

Dimensions (W x H x D) (CU1 Instrument Only): 450 × 220 × 220 mm 

Dimensions (W x H x D) (GB1 Grounding Box Only): 200 × 190 mm 

Weight (CU1 Instrument): 28.5kg 

Weight (GB1 Instrument): 4.2kg 

Brandis Hire information and contact details

Contact Brandis Hire

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
3/42 Cessna Drive
Caboolture
Queensland 4510
Tel: 07 5330 3098

Contact Brandis Hire

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Electrical Equipment Rental | Electrical Test Equipment Hire | Electrical Test Equipment Rental | Electronic Test Equipment Rental | Hire Electrical Test Equipment | Rent Test Equipment | Test And Measurement | Test And Measurement Equipment | Test And Measurement Instruments | Test And Measurement Power Products | test and measurement products | test equipment hire | Test Equipment Hire Services |
View All