OMICRON CP-CU1 from Brandis Hire
The CPC 100 + CP CU1 measure line impedances and k-factors on overhead lines and power cables. Ground impedances can also be determined on large systems with the CP CU1, as well as touch and step
voltages.
Mains frequency malfunctions do not influence the measurements, as the CPC 100 + CP CU1 use variable output frequencies for measurements. This enables extremely precise and reproducible measurement results.
To increase safety for the test engineer, the CP GB1 grounding unit is supplied with the CP CU1. This can divert currents of up to 30 kA if its voltage limit value is exceeded.
Key Features
- Measurement is not affected by mains frequency interference – extremely precise measurement results are obtained
- Compliance with the strictest safety standards for overhead lines and cables connections – diverting currents up to 30 kA
- Easy to handle – heaviest component: 29 kg
- Automatic logging: Results are recorded automatically by the software
Applications
- Line impedances and k-factors of overhead lines or high-voltage cables
- Ground impedances of large systems
- Step and touch voltages
- Mutual coupling of parallel overhead lines
- Coupling of power lines into signal cables
Standard Accessories: Refer accessories list in user’s manual
Power Supply:Directly powered from the CPC100 instrument
Current Output Ranges: 10A, 20A, 50A, 100A RMS
Output Power: 5000 VA (45...70 Hz), cosφ < 1.0 for 8 s at 230 V AC mains voltage
Frequency Range: 15...400 Hz (15...45 Hz with reduced voltage)
Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: -10 to 55°C and 5 to 95%RH (no condensation)
Dimensions (W x H x D) (CU1 Instrument Only): 450 × 220 × 220 mm
Dimensions (W x H x D) (GB1 Grounding Box Only): 200 × 190 mm
Weight (CU1 Instrument): 28.5kg
Weight (GB1 Instrument): 4.2kg
