OMICRON CMC356 from Brandis Hire

The CMC 356 is the universal solution for testing all generations and types of protection relays. Its powerful six current sources (three-phase mode: up to 64 A / 860 VA per channel) with a great dynamic range, make the unit capable of testing even high-burden electromechanical relays with very high power demands.

The CMC 356 is the first choice for applications requiring the highest versatility, amplitude and power.

Commissioning engineers will particularly appreciate its ability to perform wiring and plausibility checks of current transformers, by using primary injection of high currents from the test set.

Key Features

Powerful current sources for testing even high-burden electromechanical relays

High current amplitudes for 5 A relay testing

High accuracy and versatility for testing static and numerical relays of all types

Integrated network for testing IEC 61850 IEDs

10-channel analog measurement and transient recording functionality (option)

Standard Accessories: Transport case, Connection adaptors, Software CD, Test Leads x 12, Computer interface cables, Upright stand.

Power Supply: 100 – 240 VAC

Generator Outputs Data: Please refer to detailed specifications in user manual\

Voltage Sources: 4 x independent sources, fully configurable AC/DC 0-300V

Current Sources: 6 x independent sources, fully configurable 0-32A per channel

Binary Input Channels: 10 Potential-free or DC-voltage compared to threshold voltage

Binary Output Relays: 4 Binary Output Relays (Binary Outputs 1-4), Potential free, independently controlled

DC Aux Supply Output: 0 ... 264 VDC (max. 50W)

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: 0 to 50°C and 20 to 95%RH (no condensation)

Dimensions: 450 x 145 x 390 mm

Weight (instrument only): 16.8 kg

