OMICRON CMC356 from Brandis Hire
The CMC 356 is the universal solution for testing all generations and types of protection relays. Its powerful six current sources (three-phase mode: up to 64 A / 860 VA per channel) with a great dynamic range, make the unit capable of testing even high-burden electromechanical relays with very high power demands.
The CMC 356 is the first choice for applications requiring the highest versatility, amplitude and power.
Commissioning engineers will particularly appreciate its ability to perform wiring and plausibility checks of current transformers, by using primary injection of high currents from the test set.
Key Features
- Powerful current sources for testing even high-burden electromechanical relays
- High current amplitudes for 5 A relay testing
- High accuracy and versatility for testing static and numerical relays of all types
- Integrated network for testing IEC 61850 IEDs
- 10-channel analog measurement and transient recording functionality (option)
Standard Accessories: Transport case, Connection adaptors, Software CD, Test Leads x 12, Computer interface cables, Upright stand.
Power Supply: 100 – 240 VAC
Generator Outputs Data: Please refer to detailed specifications in user manual\
Voltage Sources: 4 x independent sources, fully configurable AC/DC 0-300V
Current Sources: 6 x independent sources, fully configurable 0-32A per channel
Binary Input Channels: 10 Potential-free or DC-voltage compared to threshold voltage
Binary Output Relays: 4 Binary Output Relays (Binary Outputs 1-4), Potential free, independently controlled
DC Aux Supply Output: 0 ... 264 VDC (max. 50W)
Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: 0 to 50°C and 20 to 95%RH (no condensation)
Dimensions: 450 x 145 x 390 mm
Weight (instrument only): 16.8 kg
Contact Brandis Hire
