Search
Home > Test & Measurement > Test and Measurement hire > Brandis Hire > OMICRON CMC356 from Brandis Hire

OMICRON CMC356 from Brandis Hire

by Brandis Hire
Visit Website
OMICRON CMC356 Specifications sheet
OMICRON CMC356 Specifications sheet
logo
07 5330 3098

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The CMC 356 is the universal solution for testing all generations and types of protection relays. Its powerful six current sources (three-phase mode: up to 64 A / 860 VA per channel) with a great dynamic range, make the unit capable of testing even high-burden electromechanical relays with very high power demands.

The CMC 356 is the first choice for applications requiring the highest versatility, amplitude and power.

Commissioning engineers will particularly appreciate its ability to perform wiring and plausibility checks of current transformers, by using primary injection of high currents from the test set.

Key Features

  • Powerful current sources for testing even high-burden electromechanical relays
  • High current amplitudes for 5 A relay testing
  • High accuracy and versatility for testing static and numerical relays of all types
  • Integrated network for testing IEC 61850 IEDs
  • 10-channel analog measurement and transient recording functionality (option) 

Standard Accessories: Transport case, Connection adaptors, Software CD, Test Leads x 12, Computer interface cables, Upright stand.

Power Supply: 100 – 240 VAC

Generator Outputs Data: Please refer to detailed specifications in user manual\

Voltage Sources: 4 x independent sources, fully configurable AC/DC 0-300V

Current Sources:  6 x independent sources, fully configurable 0-32A per channel

Binary Input Channels:  10 Potential-free or DC-voltage compared to threshold voltage 

Binary Output Relays: 4 Binary Output Relays (Binary Outputs 1-4), Potential free, independently controlled

DC Aux Supply Output: 0 ... 264 VDC (max. 50W) 

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: 0 to 50°C and 20 to 95%RH (no condensation)

Dimensions:  450 x 145 x 390 mm

Weight (instrument only): 16.8 kg

Brandis Hire information and contact details

Contact Brandis Hire

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
3/42 Cessna Drive
Caboolture
Queensland 4510
Tel: 07 5330 3098

Contact Brandis Hire

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Electrical Equipment Rental | Electrical Test Equipment Hire | Electrical Test Equipment Rental | Electronic Test Equipment Rental | Hire Electrical Test Equipment | Rent Test Equipment | Test And Measurement | Test And Measurement Equipment | Test And Measurement Instruments | Test And Measurement Power Products | test and measurement products | test equipment hire | Test Equipment Hire Services |
View All