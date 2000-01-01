MEGGER DLRO 10 Micro-Ohmmeter
The Megger DLRO 10 micro ohmmeters are designed for resistance measurement of electrical connections and equipment.
Suitable for testing of non-inductive equipment using a very simple principle for accurate resistance measurement between 0.1 μΩ to 2000 Ω
A fully automatic instrument, selecting the most suitable test current, up to 10 A DC for the item under test.
Key Features
- Accurate results in under three seconds
- Auto current reversal cancels standing emfs
- Fuse protected to 600 V
- NiMH battery reduces weight
- 250 mW power limit (with optional override) to avoid heating the test sample
- Automatically detects continuity in potential and current connections
- Visible warning of high voltages present at the terminals
- Visible warning of current flowing in the test sample
- Multiple operating modes including fully automatic
- Built into a strong, lightweight case that is equally at home in the field or in the laboratory.
- Light enough to be worn around the neck and small enough to be taken into areas which were
previously too small to access.
- Large, bright 4-1/2-digit LED display
Standard Accessories: Transport Case, Carry Strap, Test leads, Charger, Rechargeable battery, User’s Manual
Power Supply: Rechargeable NiMH Battery 7AH
Voltmeter Input Impedance: >200kΩ
Test Current: 0-10A DC automatically selected
Typical Accuracy: ±0,2%±0,2 μΩ (10A range)
Measurement Modes: Manual, Auto, Continuous, Inductive
Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: +5 to +15°C and 5 to 90%RH (no condensation)
Dimensions: 220 x 100 x 237 mm
Weight: 2.6kg including battery moduleBrandis Hire information and contact details
Contact Brandis Hire
Contact Brandis Hire