MEGGER DLRO 10 Micro-Ohmmeter from Brandis Hire

The Megger DLRO 10 micro ohmmeters are designed for resistance measurement of electrical connections and equipment.

Suitable for testing of non-inductive equipment using a very simple principle for accurate resistance measurement between 0.1 μΩ to 2000 Ω

A fully automatic instrument, selecting the most suitable test current, up to 10 A DC for the item under test.

Key Features

Accurate results in under three seconds

Auto current reversal cancels standing emfs

Fuse protected to 600 V

NiMH battery reduces weight

250 mW power limit (with optional override) to avoid heating the test sample

Automatically detects continuity in potential and current connections

Visible warning of high voltages present at the terminals

Visible warning of current flowing in the test sample

Multiple operating modes including fully automatic

Built into a strong, lightweight case that is equally at home in the field or in the laboratory.

Light enough to be worn around the neck and small enough to be taken into areas which were previously too small to access.

Large, bright 4-1/2-digit LED display





Standard Accessories: Transport Case, Carry Strap, Test leads, Charger, Rechargeable battery, User’s Manual

Power Supply: Rechargeable NiMH Battery 7AH

Voltmeter Input Impedance: >200kΩ

Test Current: 0-10A DC automatically selected

Typical Accuracy: ±0,2%±0,2 μΩ (10A range)

Measurement Modes: Manual, Auto, Continuous, Inductive

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: +5 to +15°C and 5 to 90%RH (no condensation)

Dimensions: 220 x 100 x 237 mm

Weight: 2.6kg including battery module