MEGGER DLRO 10 Micro-Ohmmeter from Brandis Hire

by Brandis Hire
MEGGER DLRO 10 Micro-Ohmmeter
MEGGER DLRO 10 Micro-Ohmmeter
The Megger DLRO 10 micro ohmmeters are designed for resistance measurement of electrical connections and equipment.

Suitable for testing of non-inductive equipment using a very simple principle for accurate resistance measurement between 0.1 μΩ to 2000 Ω

A fully automatic instrument, selecting the most suitable test current, up to 10 A DC for the item under test. 

Key Features

  • Accurate results in under three seconds
  • Auto current reversal cancels standing emfs
  • Fuse protected to 600 V
  • NiMH battery reduces weight
  • 250 mW power limit (with optional override) to avoid heating the test sample
  • Automatically detects continuity in potential and current connections
  • Visible warning of high voltages present at the terminals
  • Visible warning of current flowing in the test sample
  • Multiple operating modes including fully automatic
  • Built into a strong, lightweight case that is equally at home in the field or in the laboratory.
  • Light enough to be worn around the neck and small enough to be taken into areas which were

    previously too small to access.

  • Large, bright 4-1/2-digit LED display 


Standard Accessories: Transport Case, Carry Strap, Test leads, Charger, Rechargeable battery, User’s Manual 

Power Supply: Rechargeable NiMH Battery 7AH 

Voltmeter Input Impedance:  >200kΩ 

Test Current: 0-10A DC automatically selected 

Typical Accuracy: ±0,2%±0,2 μΩ (10A range) 

Measurement Modes: Manual, Auto, Continuous, Inductive

Operating Temperature/Humidity Range: +5 to +15°C and 5 to 90%RH (no condensation) 

Dimensions: 220 x 100 x 237 mm

Weight: 2.6kg including battery module 

