Kyoritsu 3124 0-10KV IR Tester from Brandis Hire

by Brandis Hire
07 5330 3098

The Kyoritsu 3124 Insulation Tester is a 10kV Analog insulation resistance tester designed for the testing and maintenance of high voltage electrical equipment.

Capable of Insulation resistance between 1kV and 10kV, the 3124 is simple to operate, auto-ranging and reliable. An inbuilt auto discharge function adds to user safety.

Features:

- Easy to read, large dual range analogue display
- Digital Voltage output display
- Inbuilt timer, displaying test duration and can be set to automatically stop test at a set duration. 

Key Features:

  • Measures insulation resistance at variable test voltages from 1kV to 10kV.
  • Simple operation.
  • Automatic range detection
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Operated by rechargeable Nickel-Cadmium batteries.
  • Easy to read scale.
  • Auto discharge function.
  • Supplied with hard carry case. 

Standard Accessories: Carry Case, 240V Power Lead, 3 x 3m Test Leads, Manual

Power Supply: Internal rechargeable battery or 230VAC mains supply

Voltage Output: 1000-10,000 VDC

Battery Life: 6 Hours continuous testing

Display range: 0 to 100GΩ

Automatic Discharge: On completion of each test, via internal resistor

Accuracy: +/- 10% reading

Weight: 2kg

Dimensions: 20 cm x 14 cm x 8 cm 

Brandis Hire information and contact details

Contact Brandis Hire

3/42 Cessna Drive
Caboolture
Queensland 4510
