Kyoritsu 3124 0-10KV IR Tester from Brandis Hire

The Kyoritsu 3124 Insulation Tester is a 10kV Analog insulation resistance tester designed for the testing and maintenance of high voltage electrical equipment.
Capable of Insulation resistance between 1kV and 10kV, the 3124 is simple to operate, auto-ranging and reliable. An inbuilt auto discharge function adds to user safety.
Features:
- Easy to read, large dual range analogue display
- Digital Voltage output display
- Inbuilt timer, displaying test duration and can be set to automatically stop test at a set duration.
- Measures insulation resistance at variable test voltages from 1kV to 10kV.
- Simple operation.
- Automatic range detection
- Lightweight and portable
- Operated by rechargeable Nickel-Cadmium batteries.
- Easy to read scale.
- Auto discharge function.
- Supplied with hard carry case.
Standard Accessories: Carry Case, 240V Power Lead, 3 x 3m Test Leads, Manual
Power Supply: Internal rechargeable battery or 230VAC mains supply
Voltage Output: 1000-10,000 VDC
Battery Life: 6 Hours continuous testing
Display range: 0 to 100GΩ
Automatic Discharge: On completion of each test, via internal resistor
Accuracy: +/- 10% reading
Weight: 2kg
Weight: 2kg

Dimensions: 20 cm x 14 cm x 8 cm
