By Brandis Hire 27 August 2017
Supplier News
article image Brandis Hire - Technical Equipment Rental
logo

Introducing Brandis Hire, Australia’s newest technical equipment hire company – here to make hiring technical equipment easy.


Find it - Quote it - Ship it
All in under 5 minutes online 24/7

Whether on-site or in the office, you can browse for equipment, get an instant quote for hire & freight and place your order – all online in a matter of minutes.


Only pay rental when your equipment is delivered, not in transit*
Allow us to organise the shipping to and from your site and you won’t pay for the time your equipment is on the truck. Great for those remote locations.

