0-60KV VLF from Brandis Hire

The most advanced HV test system available, with the highest output power of any unit available. Lightest, most compact instrument of its type available with control cabinet and HV generator all contained in one box.

Offering variable frequency VLF output for testing of HV Cables and Switchgear, the operator can also select dual polarity DC and cable jacket or sheath testing output modes.

The applied test voltage, current, capacitance, resistance and time are displayed and recorded.

Easily programmable allowing test sequences in either automatic or manual mode.

Capable of testing approx. 3000m of cable at 0.1Hz and 60kV peak. At 0.02Hz, approx. 15,000m of cable can be tested.

If cable burning (fault conditioning) mode is activated, the fault resistance can be conditioned to allow easier and less stressful fault location.

Available Modes: VLF (0.1Hz), DC (±), Cable Fault Conditioning (Burning), and Sheath/Jacket Testing Fully Automatic or manual cable test sequences

Real-time Display of actual output waveform

Easy to use, ergonomic, menu guided, large backlit user interface

Standard Accessories: Transport Case, Mains cable, HV output cable earth cable, RS232 cable Operating manual

Power Supply: 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

Output Voltage:

Sinusoidal: 0 — 60kV peak

DC: ±0 — 60kV

Square wave: 0 — 60kV peak

Output Current: 0 —50mA. Resolution 1μA

Output Frequency: 0.02 – 0.1 Hz. In steps of 0.01 Hz

Output Modes:

- AC (VLF) Symmetrical and load independent over full range

- DC positive and negative polarity

- Burn / Fault condition or Fault trip mode

- Jacket / Sheath testing

Output Load:

- 1.0μF at 0.1Hz at 43kV rms (approx 3km of cable)

- 2.0μF at 0.05Hz at 43kV rms (approx 6km of cable)

- 5.0μF at 0.02Hz at 43kV rms (approx 15km of cable)

- 50μF at reduced voltage and/or frequency

Metering: Output voltage and current (true RMS and Peak) Capacitance, Resistance, Time, Flashover voltage

Dimensions (instrument): 450 L x 350 W x 510 H mm

Weight: 59.8kg