0-50KV HIPOT from Brandis Hire
AC Hipot test set providing continuously adjustable output voltages for AC withstand testing of:
- Switchgear
- Circuit breakers
- Reclosers
- Vacuum bottles
- Hot sticks
- Motor windings and Generator Winding
- Iso phase Busbar
- Rubber Gloves
- Other high voltage insulation requiring AC withstand tests
Features
- Continuously adjustable output voltage
- Fixed overload, factory set to 120% of rated output current
- Zero start and external interlock provision
- Secondary connected dual-range voltmeter
- Only single piece, shielded cable output AC hipot rated 50 kVac @ 3 kVA. Half the size and weight of
others and easier to use.
- Three-range current meter with isolated guard/ground return circuit
- Capacitive load compensation
- Shielded output cable
- One-piece portable design
- Automatic transit protected meters
- Rugged case with cushion grips
- Simple controls
Standard Accessories: Transport Case, Mains cable, HV output cable, earth cable, Operating manual
Power Supply: 230 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Output:
- 0-50 kV AC, 1 kVA resistive load
- 3 kVA capacitive load
- Up to 60 mA current
- Output current is reduced at lower voltages
Voltmeter: Scaled 0-25/0-50 kV AC, ±2% F.S
Ammeter: Scaled 0-1 mA, ±2% F.S. with range multipliers of x1, x10, x100
Duty Cycle:
- 3 kVA: 1⁄2 hour ON, 2 hours OFF
- 2 kVA: 1 hour ON, 1 hour OFF
- 1 kVA: continuous
Dimensions (instrument): 534mm L x 286mm W x 387 mm H
Weight: 34kg
