0-50KV HIPOT from Brandis Hire

by Brandis Hire
0-50KV HIPOT
0-50KV HIPOT
07 5330 3098

AC Hipot test set providing continuously adjustable output voltages for AC withstand testing of:

  • Switchgear
  • Circuit breakers
  • Reclosers
  • Vacuum bottles
  • Hot sticks
  • Motor windings and Generator Winding
  • Iso phase Busbar
  • Rubber Gloves
  • Other high voltage insulation requiring AC withstand tests 

Features

  • Continuously adjustable output voltage
  • Fixed overload, factory set to 120% of rated output current
  • Zero start and external interlock provision
  • Secondary connected dual-range voltmeter
  • Only single piece, shielded cable output AC hipot rated 50 kVac @ 3 kVA. Half the size and weight of

    others and easier to use.

  • Three-range current meter with isolated guard/ground return circuit
  • Capacitive load compensation
  • Shielded output cable
  • One-piece portable design
  • Automatic transit protected meters
  • Rugged case with cushion grips
  • Simple controls 

Standard Accessories: Transport Case, Mains cable, HV output cable, earth cable, Operating manual 

Power Supply: 230 VAC, 50/60 Hz

Output:  

- 0-50 kV AC, 1 kVA resistive load
- 3 kVA capacitive load
- Up to 60 mA current
- Output current is reduced at lower voltages 

Voltmeter: Scaled 0-25/0-50 kV AC, ±2% F.S

Ammeter: Scaled 0-1 mA, ±2% F.S. with range multipliers of x1, x10, x100

Duty Cycle:

- 3 kVA: 1⁄2 hour ON, 2 hours OFF 

- 2 kVA: 1 hour ON, 1 hour OFF 

- 1 kVA: continuous 

Dimensions (instrument): 534mm L x 286mm W x 387 mm H

Weight:  34kg 

 

3/42 Cessna Drive
Caboolture
Queensland 4510
Tel: 07 5330 3098

