HDP drives custom-engineered for wastewater applications

Bonfiglioli Transmission (Aust) is custom engineering their HDP parallel shaft helical gear drives to deliver optimum cost-efficiency and reliability with clean and robust service in wastewater applications.

Bonfiglioli’s HDP parallel shaft helical gear drives represent a high performing generation of large industrial gearboxes assembled in Australasia to produce exceptional reliability and torque densities to record values, says Bonfiglioli Managing Director, Mr Malcolm Lewis. Featuring excellent torque distribution across their entire ratio range, with gear ratios laid out in close progression, the drives have a rugged capacity to cope with the shock and impact of intermittent loads.

The full range of Bonfiglioli large parallel shaft gearboxes has been extended for the Australian marketplace, with output torque ranging from 4720Nm to 215480Nm. Bonfiglioli’s HDP range features a housing made from spheroidal cast iron; monobloc from HDP60 to HDP120; and horizontally split HDP130 to HDP160.

Bonfiglioli’s Australian Drives Service Centre (DSC) enables the company to respond rapidly to the local industry’s need for drives, avoiding costly delay or downtime.

Finite element analysis and multi body simulations conducted extensively on the HDP drives enhance reliability in service by identifying the stress pattern on each of the main components and optimising the design for system structural stiffness, gear geometry, shaft deflection, and extended gear and bearing lifetime.

In a recent application, Bonfiglioli locally engineered the drives for a wastewater application, cost-effectively integrating 55kW six-pole motors with an HDP helical parallel series drive featuring an output shaft dry well and a mechanically driven OP2 lubrication pump.

Specified for 55kW power and 10 kNm output torque, the drives incorporated the OP2 lubrication pump to ensure optimum bearing performance in vertical motor mounting arrangements.

Epoxy coating of the drives assured optimum corrosion protection, cleanliness and durability. Additionally, an output shaft dry well feature in the drives safeguards against oil leaks into process liquids caused by ageing seals.

Mr Lewis explained that the particular drives in this application were for aerators at a wastewater treatment plant; however, many of the features apply equally well to similarly robust process applications involving other infrastructure applications as well as challenging applications in food and beverage manufacturing and minerals processing liquids.

One of the outstanding flexibility features of Bonfiglioli’s new Australasian production and testing line for HD drives is that the company can readily adapt specific drives to particular applications. According to Mr Lewis, drive bearings were engineered to accept greater loads generated by the long shafts found in aerator applications. The drives are also specifically configured for applications where they are mounted vertically.

Bonfiglioli’s HD series drives are being incorporated into Bonfiglioli’s unique locally engineered drives including Hi Torque, Alignment-free and Power Pack innovations.

Bonfiglioli has invested tens of millions of dollars in state-of-the-art production technology, backed by in-house technical expertise with major investments in stocking and service.

