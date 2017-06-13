Bonfiglioli scores Bulk Handling Awards hat-trick

Bonfiglioli Transmission (Aust) was once again honoured at the Bulk Handling Awards, taking out the Gears, Motors and Drives category for the third year in a row. Bonfiglioli received this prestigious award for their low backlash drives.

Held at the Doltone House in Sydney in November last, the Bulk Handling Awards recognised the most innovative, efficient and safe technologies in the bulk handling industry. Bonfiglioli’s low backlash drives are used in demanding applications such as bulk handling, which typically involves a lot of stops and starts during operation.

Bonfiglioli Australia Managing Director Mr Malcolm Lewis says drives are at the heart of all bulk handling operations, so Bonfiglioli is constantly striving to improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of products vital to their customers. He adds that winning this category three years running is a special honour for the company and rewards the hard work and dedication of all the staff.

Low Backlash Drives

The new low backlash TQF series of precision planetary flanged gearboxes from Bonfiglioli is engineered with excellent torsional stiffness for applications such as industrial automation. The latest in the versatile TQ series of Bonfiglioli gearboxes, the new low backlash drives are ideal for applications demanding high dynamic characteristics and the ability to handle a high number of start-stops and reversals with outstanding reliability.

The flanged design of the new TQF series is suited to machine tools, packaging machines, precision rotary axis drives, travelling gantries, columns and material handling axis drives, as well as tasks requiring high positioning accuracy, dynamic cycling operations, tilting movement and compact solutions for motion control.

Typical applications requiring high performance servo drive systems with extremely low backlash include working centres for metal, wood, marble, stone, printing, paper and glass products across diverse industries.

Joining the TQ in-line series and TQK right-angle series, the TQF series comes in five sizes delivering rated output torque ranging from 30 to 800 Nm and acceleration output torque from 45 to 1200Nm, covering the needs of most industrial automation applications that demand the drives’ highly dynamic performance.

Bonfiglioli Australia Drives Specialist Harry Singh says the TQF has the highest torsional stiffness in the TQ family of drives, delivering increased accuracy and higher radial load to offer greater overall load capacity and high reliability.

Key features of Bonfiglioli’s TQF series include monobloc planet carrier ensuring higher radial load capability as well as torsional stiffness, offering a high safety factor for transmissible torque and increased dynamic response; carefully selected and sized bearings to suit the torque rating of the gearbox and provide quieter operation; high level of mechanical protection (IP65); flanged output (similar to EN ISO 9409); and low level of acoustic pressure.

The new TQF series is ideally suited for Bonfiglioli’s BMD permanent magnet high performance servo motor, which has compact dimensions, giving it considerable advantages in torque density, overall dimensions and performance.

Mr Singh explains that TQ in-line, TQK right-angle and TQF flanged series require only limited maintenance to guarantee life-long low backlash and reliability. Their high overload capacity represents an important safety factor for many applications. He adds that several innovative solutions have been introduced in these new series to ensure high performance and outstanding torque density including new tooth profiles, a new lubrication and seal system, an integral planet carrier shaft, and an upgraded bearing system.

Key features of the TQ range include highest flexibility for input flanges to match Bonfiglioli servomotors and most typical servomotors available; modular design featuring smooth shaft/key shaft, standard and reinforced bearings, as well as standard and low backlash and universal design allowing any mounting orientation; and reliable sizing and accurate, clearly defined catalogue rating together with application optimisation achieved by Bonfiglioli’s servo sizing tool, which is designed to avoid over-sizing that increases initial system cost as well as ongoing operating costs of a servo system.

For more information about Bonfiglioli in Australasia, please visit www.bonfiglioli.com.au or call phone 61-2- 8811 8000 (Australia), 0800 432 777 (New Zealand).