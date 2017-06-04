Bonfiglioli gets competitive edge with Auckland branch expansion

Bonfiglioli Transmission (Aust) announces the expansion of their Auckland branch, which is expected to benefit their New Zealand customers in terms of better efficiency and availability.

The Auckland-based branch serves all of New Zealand, providing high quality gears, motors and drives suited to factory and processing automation plants, food and beverage, materials handling, printing, processing of metals, textiles, paper, glass, stone and wood processing, mining and energy, wastewater, waste and bulk handling operations.

The expansion of Bonfiglioli’s Auckland branch includes a 25 per cent bigger warehouse, workshop and freight transitioning area as part of an overall plan to streamline logistics, optimise stock availability and better serve customer needs.

Mr Neil Pollington, Bonfiglioli New Zealand Country Manager explains that they typically work on shorter lead times than other branches, which means they need to be able to pack and assemble for 3-4 day deliveries at times. The latest upgrade gives them a competitive advantage, providing them greater flexibility in the handling, warehousing and assembly of products, which optimises stock availability and lead times.

Part of a strategic plan to grow the entire operation with a strong focus on stock availability for customers, the expansion of the NZ branch is accompanied by initiatives such as in-country assembly in both Australia and New Zealand, which further enhances lead times and allows Bonfiglioli to respond to challenging projects in both countries.

Observing that being able to understand their customers’ needs was crucial to the success of their business, Mr Pollington said a number of suppliers of the Italian owned company were based in Europe, resulting in long lead times for parts supply. Therefore, Bonfiglioli orders parts in advance, allowing them to deliver to their customers on-time.

Bonfiglioli designs, manufactures and distributes a complete range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes and inverters, which satisfy the most challenging and demanding needs in industrial automation, mobile machinery and renewable energy. The company serves a broad range of customers from OEMs to small businesses.

For more information about Bonfiglioli in Australasia, please visit www.bonfiglioli.com.au or call phone 61-2- 8811 8000 (Australia), 0800 432 777 (New Zealand).