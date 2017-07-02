Bonfiglioli customises HDP 150 drive for Red Stag’s Rotorua saw mill upgrade

Trans-Tasman co-operation kept the heart of industry buzzing as this Bonfiglioli drive was installed in New Zealand’s largest sawmilling operation

Bonfiglioli Transmission (Aust) designed and assembled a compact and powerful custom-engineered HDP 150 drive to keep the Red Stag mill near Rotorua operational.

Working with New Zealand’s largest saw miller Red Stag Timber, and in consultation with Bonfiglioli New Zealand Sales Manager, Mr Paul Savage, the Australasian Bonfiglioli industrial motors and drives team installed the drive during an upgrade at the old saw mill while a new $NZ120 million super mill was built to serve major housing and manufacturing markets.

The engineering team at the Red Stag mill slotted their rugged new generation HDP design into log carriage drive space occupied by the old carriage drive, which was losing efficiency and reliability, resulting in the vital plant running at much less than its original capacity.

Underlining the importance of the drive, Mr Savage said that the mill would have come to a complete stop without it, leading to substantial downtime costs. As New Zealand’s largest sawmill, a lot of customers depend on it for high-quality timber products in the residential construction markets of New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Consisting of two sawmill lines, with associated timber processing operations for kiln drying, planing, treating and remanufacturing, Red Stag Timber currently produces over 450,000m³ of Radiata Pine and Douglas-fir lumber per annum and employs over 300 people.

Red Stag produces framing timber for construction, non-structural timber for interior and exterior finishing, outdoor landscaping timber for fences, decks, and retaining walls, and furniture and packaging grades for manufacturers of timber products.

With a tight window given to supply and install the drive, Bonfiglioli’s Design Service Centre (DSC) in Sydney worked rapidly to complete the special extended shaft design and drawings for the custom build. The unit was assembled and shipped on time, meeting the extremely tight and critical delivery schedule.

Key features of the Bonfiglioli HDP 150 drive installed at Red Stag include special extended output shaft of 926mm to accommodate the large winch drum; large spherical rollers designed to withstand the high radial and shock loadings exerted by the mechanism; 400HP drive with a 10:1 gear ratio and a mechanical rating of 1587 kW (at 1500 rpm); and a cooling fan on its high speed input shaft for optimum performance and reliability.

Bonfiglioli HDP 150 drives are engineered for challenging applications, such as saw mills that experience high levels of stop-start operation, directional changes and shock loading. The drives, therefore, need to be robust, durable and reliable to cope with extreme applications. The new drive is more powerful than the drive it has replaced while remaining dimensionally favourable and with a superior mechanical rating compared to modern alternatives.

Red Stag is impressed with the unit that has been running perfectly since installation, said Mr Savage.

Bonfiglioli HD Series drives

Bonfiglioli’s HD Series drives are particularly suited for compact, heavy duty applications such as conveyors and feeders on major materials handling, resources plant and quarries.

Available in Australia from sizes HDO and HDP 100-160, Bonfiglioli HD drives offer outstanding torque per dollar, high casing strength, long-life bearing technology and quieter, trouble-free operation.

The HDO 130 produces torque of up to 69,500 Nm while the range-topping HDO 180 has outputs of 194,000 Nm torque and is used for major installations requiring high performance combined with flexible mounting options to meet specific application requirements.

Durability and versatility are further enhanced by options such as fan cooling, coil cooling and independent cooling systems as well as optional features such as non-contacting seals, forced lubrication, temperature and oil level sensors, and drywell for vertical shaft installations.

For more information about Bonfiglioli in Australasia, please visit www.bonfiglioli.com.au or call phone 61-2- 8811 8000 (Australia), 0800 432 777 (New Zealand).