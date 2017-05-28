Bonfiglioli Australia appoints new NSW Sales Manager

Bonfiglioli Transmission (Aust) announces the appointment of Mr Gary Brown as the new NSW Sales Manager.

With over two decades in mechanical power transmission, a decade working with a global gearbox supplier, and several years at a waste and recycling company, Mr Brown brings extensive mining, energy, waste and recycling expertise to his new role in addition to a keen understanding of the customer’s needs.

Mr Brown explains that good customer service is all about listening to the customer’s needs and being receptive to their ideas.

Bonfiglioli Australia Managing Director Mr Malcolm Lewis is looking forward to the vision and expertise that Mr Brown will bring to the role. Having worked in a lot of industries that Bonfiglioli operates in, he brings a unique level of knowledge and project experience to the team.

Mr Brown believes knowledge and expert advice are crucial to providing the best level of customer service. He believes that Bonfiglioli’s ability to solve their customers’ problems and ultimately increase their efficiency and productivity will result in high quality service, which will be remembered by them.

He attributes Bonfiglioli’s global turnover of $1b AUD to their world-class products and an extremely broad manufacturing program. Mr Brown has already identified some useful opportunities for Bonfiglioli in industries such as the rapidly developing waste and recycling sector.

In addition to seeing more investment in waste processing in NSW, he also looks forward to strengthening Bonfiglioli’s alliance with water treatment manufacturers, which use their HDP heavy duty parallel shaft helical reducers with tried and proven mechanical lubrication pumps.

Mr Brown will also explore opportunities for Bonfiglioli is bulk handling, where they have gearboxes and technology to suit their gravity take-up winches and dynamic take-up winches in underground mining and shiploading conveyors, amongst other applications.

Bonfiglioli has won a number of accolades in the bulk handling industry, including taking out the Gears, Motors and Drives category of the Bulk Handling Awards for the third year in a row. In 2016, Bonfiglioli was recognised for its low backlash drives, which are ideal for demanding stop-and-start applications in bulk handling.

For more information about Bonfiglioli in Australasia, please visit www.bonfiglioli.com.au or call phone 61-2- 8811 8000 (Australia), 0800 432 777 (New Zealand).